    NFL Twitter Rips Marcus Mariota, Calls for Desmond Ridder in Falcons Loss vs Panthers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 11, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    Desmond Ridder helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff.

    Perhaps he could have helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

    Instead, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons lost 25-15 and missed a golden opportunity to jump into first place in the NFC South with a win over a struggling Panthers team. They fell to 4-6 on the season and looked completely lost on offense for much of the game.

    Mariota in particular struggled until a late touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge. He threw across his body at times, forcing passes into tight coverage and looking generally uncomfortable in the pocket.

    Some on Twitter were calling for Ridder to get a chance:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    *raises voice* RIDDER?

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Mariota 🤢

    Jeanna Kelley @jeannathomas

    For the love of all that's sacred and holy just pull Mariota and put in Ridder, this is painful to watch

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    This is one of the worst quarterbacked games I’ve ever seen from Marcus Mariota<br><br>Put in Ridder at this point idk

    Scott Carasik @CarasikS

    I don't know how Smith continues to justify throwing Mariota out there. Have to see Ridder at some point if you can't even trust your QB there to make one throw. <a href="https://t.co/5kGg1VNPL5">https://t.co/5kGg1VNPL5</a>

    Scott Carasik @CarasikS

    Load up the box and force Mariota to beat you with his arm... and he won't.

    Falcoholic Matt @FalcoholicMatt

    OK, Marcus Mariota can throw it deep but just not to anyone who is good. These are the rules in the current simulation we are cursed to live in.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    marcus mariota, justify yourself

    Peter Berkes @peterberkes

    Haven’t watched the Falcons yet this season. Are they…always like this?

    NFL @NFL

    Ball up for grabs... and <a href="https://twitter.com/jayceehorn_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jayceehorn_10</a> is under it. PICK! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsCAR</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/xiiiBjvT39">https://t.co/xiiiBjvT39</a> <a href="https://t.co/tU4tKtGQFl">pic.twitter.com/tU4tKtGQFl</a>

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Mariota is solid half the time and the other half I wonder what Desmond Ridder would look like in this offense

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Desmond Ridder wouldn’t have thrown that interception.

    Kevin Knight @FalcoholicKevin

    If you were hoping for Desmond Ridder after the "mini bye", things are shaping up nicely.

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Just because you were drafted with Jameis Winston doesn't mean you have to act like him Marcus Mariota

    Teddy Ricketson @TeddyRicketson

    Mariota just threw a pass upside down and on his back. <br><br>I again go back to my preseason question of “are we sure we don’t see Ridder this year?”

    The rainy conditions were not conducive to passing the ball, and Atlanta's offense was anything but effective out of the gates. Its five first-half possessions ended with three punts, a terrible interception to Jaycee Horn and a field goal, but even the three points were something of a disappointment since the Falcons ran out of time in the red zone at the end of the half.

    Things seemed to be getting better in the second half when Mariota finally found the end zone with a short touchdown pass to Drake London, but even that came after he sailed a throw to a wide-open Kyle Pitts earlier in the possession.

    His poor throws continued with multiple dropped interceptions and one play in particular that stood out. He just threw the ball up for grabs as he was falling, and the Panthers picked it and ran it back for a touchdown only for the play to be ruled a sack because Mariota was down right before he unleashed the ball.

    Atlanta will need Mariota to be much better next time out against the Chicago Bears, otherwise it might be time to make a change.

