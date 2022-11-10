X

    Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He's 'Frustrated' After Not Being Dealt at Trade Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 10, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
    Steve Marcus/Getty Images

    Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted to be traded before the NFL's Nov. 1 deadline, but that did not happen, leading to him sitting against the Philadelphia Eagles for "personal reasons."

    He's back with the team now and slated to play Sunday versus the New York Giants, but he opened up to reporters Thursday.

    "For me personally, I just at the end of the day want to win and compete now," Cooks said, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "That's been my thought process."

    The 1-6-1 Texans sport the league's worst record and appear destined for a top (or the top) pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

    Cooks has been moderately productive with 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games, and he can certainly help a contender. However, the Texans reportedly had trouble finding a trade partner because of his $18 million guaranteed salary in 2023.

    On Thursday, Cooks expressed his past frustrations, emphasizing his desire to be competitive.

    "I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that's not the case," Cooks said.

    Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He's 'Frustrated' After Not Being Dealt at Trade Deadline
    Video Play Button
    "That's what's going on. That's the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense. ... That's some of it, but like I said, as far as going into depth, I'm going to keep that internal."

    Cooks is in his ninth NFL season and third with the Texans.

    Although Cooks wanted to move on, he's prepared to give it his all for his teammates as they enter the latter half of the season:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Brandin Cooks: 'All of my teammates will tell you, I love them very much and I care about them. They understand my situation. At the same time, I'm going to be there for them as best as I can. They understand that. There's no bad blood there. They know I love them.'

    Rookie running back and emerging star Dameon Pierce backed that sentiment when speaking with reporters:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce on wide receiver Brandin Cooks <a href="https://t.co/YSjCcCxZfz">pic.twitter.com/YSjCcCxZfz</a>

    Cooks was limited in practice Thursday (wrist), but it appears he'll be on the field come game day, per offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Pep Hamilton on Brandin Cooks "Brandin is a pro. He'll be ready to go."

    Kickoff against the Giants is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

