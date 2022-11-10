Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Auctioning Off Upstate NY 'Castle'; Opening Bid Is $6.5M

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter is sending his upstate New York "castle" to the auction block.

Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post reported the massive property is set for a minimum $6.5 million asking price, which is less than half of what Jeter was asking ($14.8 million) when originally attempting to sell the property in 2018.

Jeter relisted the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom, five-kitchen home for $12.8 million in 2021 but was unable to find a buyer. The Yankees legend named the property Tiedemann Castle after his grandfather’s adoptive parents, who owned the home when he was growing up.

Jeter purchased the castle for $1.2 million in 2005 when it came back on the market.

The deadline to submit a bid for the property is Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. ET.