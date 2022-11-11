Winners and Losers From the First Month of the NHL Season

4 of 8

While the past several seasons have been good for goal scorers, they haven't been as kind for those tasked as the last line of defense to keep pucks out of the net. As the NHL's scoring average has been rising since 2016-17, it's also led to an increase in the league's goals-against average and a drop in save percentage.

In 2015-16, the average goals-against was 2.51, the lowest it had been since the 2.46 GAA of 2003-04. The average save percentage during that season and 2014-15 was .915, which was the highest since 1963-64 (.916) when it was a six-team league.

Over the past six seasons, the goals-against has steadily increased, reaching 2.92 in 2021-22 while the save percentage dropped to .907. In the opening month of this season, the GAA is 2.98 while the save percentage is .906.

That doesn't mean there hasn't been any stellar goaltending in the opening weeks of this season. Four goaltenders with at least five games played this season have a goals-against average of 1.98 or lower while five others sit with goals-against between 2.05 and 2.18. Eight of them, meanwhile, have save percentages of .930 or higher.

Nevertheless, the increase in the game's speed along with improvement in goal-scoring and playmaking abilities have made life miserable for today's goaltenders. As a result, several notable starting netminders are encountering difficulties through the early going.

The Calgary Flames' Jacob Markström and Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros were Vezina Trophy finalists for 2021-22, but their save percentages are below .900 while their goals-against averages are 2.97 or higher. The same goes for former Vezina winners like Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild.

Some of those veteran starters should see their stats improve as the season goes on while those with currently stellar numbers could see theirs decline. However, the trend of rising goals-against and declining save percentages among NHL goaltenders shows no sign of abating.