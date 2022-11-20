Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear 2022

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Jade Cargill beat Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night to retain the TBS Championship.

Cargill used a pump kick followed by the Jaded finisher for the pin.

She doled out most of the punishment in this match.

The weekend clash had been a long time coming, dating back to Oct. 7, when Rose stole the TBS Championship from Cargill following a successful defense against Willow Nightingale at Battle of the Belts IV.

In subsequent weeks, Rose taunted Cargill in person and on social media, claiming that she was the rightful champion despite never beating her rival for the title.

Although Cargill did not have the belt in her possession, she continued to defend it, including beating Rose's ally, Marina Shafir, on the Nov. 2 edition of Dynamite.

Cargill has been a dominant force since making her in-ring debut as Shaquille O'Neal's tag team partner against Cody Rhodes and Velvet Sky on Dynamite in March 2021.

Entering Full Gear, the 30-year-old had established herself as the most dominant force in the AEW women's division, winning each of her first 42 career matches.

In many ways, the manner in which Cargill has been built up has been similar to Goldberg in WCW in the late 1990s. Many of her matches have been short and meant to show off her power and athleticism, much like those of the WWE veteran.

Also, Goldberg won the United States title before becoming WCW world heavyweight champion, and Cargill may be on that same path with the TBS Championship serving as the U.S. belt.

In Rose, Cargill faced one of the toughest tests of her career, as her opponent was the second-ever AEW women's world champion, beating Riho for the title in February 2020.

Despite Rose's accomplishments, Cargill took care of business at Full Gear and continued to move up the ladder in the AEW women's division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).