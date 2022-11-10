Jimmy Johnson Says 'This Is the Best' Cowboys Team He's Seen, Not Sold on Eagles

Icon Sportswire

Although the Dallas Cowboys are currently two games behind the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks his former team is in a good position to claim the division crown.

Johnson said Thursday on 105.3 The Fan that "this is the best Cowboys team that I’ve seen" and that the Eagles might be headed for a downturn:

Johnson hit on what has been a theme for Philadelphia. The Eagles typically score in droves early on but then lose steam as the game unfolds.

When Dallas and Philly met in Week 6, the Cowboys trailed 20-3 at halftime before getting to within three points in the fourth quarter. Dallas was without starting quarterback Dak Prescott in that game, too. Cooper Rush started in Prescott's place, but Prescott returned the following week.

Were it not for Rush's three interceptions, the Cowboys might have handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.

The teams don't meet again until Week 16, by which time the arc of Dallas and Philadelphia's seasons may have changed if Johnson's forecast proves accurate.