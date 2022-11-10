Aaron Rodgers 'Thankful a Little Bit More' for Mike McCarthy Ahead of HC's GB Return

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he's more thankful now for his years with his ex-head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy, who now leads the Dallas Cowboys into Lambeau Field on Sunday for a showdown with his former team.

"I think as time goes by, the gratitude for that time as you look back on the journey of your career goes up a little bit," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

"I appreciate the little things a little bit more because really this game and life is about the journey. I'll always be tied with him because of the connection that we had and the years we spent together. Obviously my longest-tenured coach, my longest-tenured play-caller. I'm thankful for those years and thankful maybe a little bit more now as the years go by."

McCarthy was the Packers' head coach from 2006 to 2018. Rodgers was the Packers' starter for all but the first two years, when Brett Favre called signals.

With Rodgers at the helm and McCarthy calling the shots, the Packers went to the playoffs eight straight years from 2009 to 2016. That stretch included three trips to the NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl XLV win in February 2011.

The Packers also sported a 15-1 record in 2011, when Rodgers won his first NFL MVP award en route to leading the team to the top-scoring offense in the league. In addition, the Packers were never lower than eighth in scoring any time from 2008 to 2014.

Rodgers expanded upon his thoughts looking back at his time with McCarthy during the press conference, saying in part:

"It's probably normal in any relationship you have, when you're able to take time away and you have that separation, it's natural to look back and have a greater sense of appreciation and gratitude and thankfulness for that time," Rodgers said.

"I think it's normal to be able to think about the things you really loved about that relationship, that style or that program and just contemplate on how special some of those moments were, how the journey is really the most important thing and the ups and downs. I'm thankful for the incredible moments, the highs we had, and there were many of them, and even for the low moments too because it gives you perspective on life. Life is not all about the beautiful ups. It's the downs that you learn the most lessons in."

McCarthy was fired in 2018 after a 4-7-1 start. Two years later, he became the Cowboys' head coach. Dallas went just 6-10 in 2020 but improved to 12-5 with an NFC East title in 2021. The Cowboys are looking strong again in 2022 with a 6-2 record.

The Packers are now led by head coach Matt LaFleur, who won 13 games in each of his first three seasons, which included two NFC Championship Game appearances.

However, this year has been a struggle for the Pack, who have lost five straight games to drop to 3-6.

Sunday's game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.