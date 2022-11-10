Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For

0 of 4

To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!

It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew may have a foolproof, totally realistic plan: wish upon a(nother team's) star.

Do you think that star is the currently suspended Kyrie Irving? Or that the Lakers were watching Myles Turner make mincemeat out of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night? Well, joke's on you again! They're dreaming bigger, better and, above all, more ambiguously.

On The Crossover NBA Show, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated relayed some chatter from rival front-office executives who have thoughts and theories on the Lakers' endgame (h/t Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily):

"I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’ And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade [Russell] Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”

You know what we are morally obligated to do next: shamelessly speculate over whom the Lakers are lusting after.

Believe it or not, cobbling together a list of potential names is a delicate balancing act. Mystery Superstar X must not only have a plausible path to the trade block, but he must also be possibly gettable for the Lakers' package of Russell Westbrook and up to two first-round picks and two swaps. (For example, L.A. can send out 2027 and 2029 unprotected firsts and dangle swap rights in 2026 and 2028.)

This is not an easy task. It entails finding stars who have the necessary leverage to choose their next team and who might prove to be prohibitive trade targets for suitors with superior offers.

