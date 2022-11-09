Report: Red Sox Owner John Henry Eyes Commanders Bid amid Liverpool Sale Rumors

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and his Fenway Sports Group may be trading footy for American football.

According to Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Henry "is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders as the investing tycoon moves to sell his UK-based soccer team Liverpool."

