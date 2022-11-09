Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor.

The 6'0", 205-pound defensive back was one of a few questionable selections during the reign of general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.

The Raiders had three first-rounders that year. In addition to Abram, they took Clelin Ferrell (No. 4) and Josh Jacobs (No. 24). None of the three had his fifth-year option picked up by new GM Dave Ziegler this year.

By joining Green Bay, Abram is moving out of the frying pan and into the fire to some degree. He's exchanging 2-6 Las Vegas for the 3-6 Packers, who have watched their starting quarterback publicly throw his teammates under the bus.

This does at least represent a fresh start for the 26-year-old, who has 48 tackles and one pass breakup through eight appearances. He also reunites with former coach Rich Bisaccia, who's now Green Bay's special teams coordinator.

Beyond the depth he'll provide at safety, The Leap's Peter Bukowski posited Abram's presence could allow for Darnell Savage to occupy the nickelback position. With how poorly he has played, moving Savage around might be a net benefit to the secondary.