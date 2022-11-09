X

    Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Johnathan Abram #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor.

    The 6'0", 205-pound defensive back was one of a few questionable selections during the reign of general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.

    The Raiders had three first-rounders that year. In addition to Abram, they took Clelin Ferrell (No. 4) and Josh Jacobs (No. 24). None of the three had his fifth-year option picked up by new GM Dave Ziegler this year.

    By joining Green Bay, Abram is moving out of the frying pan and into the fire to some degree. He's exchanging 2-6 Las Vegas for the 3-6 Packers, who have watched their starting quarterback publicly throw his teammates under the bus.

    This does at least represent a fresh start for the 26-year-old, who has 48 tackles and one pass breakup through eight appearances. He also reunites with former coach Rich Bisaccia, who's now Green Bay's special teams coordinator.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Have to think Rich Bisaccia did something between signed off on or openly asked to bring in Johnathn Abram. <br><br>Abram played for Bisaccia in Vegas and did play some special teams.

    Beyond the depth he'll provide at safety, The Leap's Peter Bukowski posited Abram's presence could allow for Darnell Savage to occupy the nickelback position. With how poorly he has played, moving Savage around might be a net benefit to the secondary.

