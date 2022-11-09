Oilers' Evander Kane Out 3-4 Months After Suffering Cut on Wrist from Skate Blade

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers announced Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months after he was cut on the wrist by a skate blade in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Kane addressed the situation Wednesday morning and said he was "on the mend," thanking the medical personnel who acted quickly to treat his injury:

The 31-year-old got knocked to the ice by Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers in the second period. Lightning forward Pat Maroon skated past and inadvertently caught his wrist.

Kane got to his feet and immediately skated toward his bench.

"It's scary, certainly scary," Oilers teammate Connor McDavid told reporters. "I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink kind of just get sucked out. We're thinking about him. We're hearing he's doing OK, but that's obviously initial."

Kane has made 14 appearances for Edmonton this year. With five goals and eight assists, he's fifth on the team in points (13). His absence will force somebody to step up alongside Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman on the Oilers' second line.

To account for Kane's shift to long-term injured reserve, Edmonton called up Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from the Bakersfield Condors, its AHL affiliate.