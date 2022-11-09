Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup So Far

0 of 30

Teams and analysts can preach the old "it's about who closes, not who starts" line as much as they want, but the prestige of being in that first five is something every basketball player intrinsically wants (at least at some point in their careers).

The NBA teams with the best starting units have an inherent advantage in every game. When you win the first five or six minutes of each half, your opponent often struggles to erase the gap over the rest of the contest.

Who has been the best at that equation this season?

After just a few weeks, a number like net rating (net points per 100 possessions when a given player or lineup is on the floor) isn't definitive. One or two great (or terrible) performances can flip that mark. We'll still use it as a guide, but most of the placements below require some judgment.

The same goes for which lineups are analyzed on a number of these teams. Most squads have deployed multiple starting fives. Some, such as the Khris Middleton-less Milwaukee Bucks, have yet to play the starting five they'll likely feature for most of the season.

Each slide doesn't simply contain the most-used starting five. That's a factor, but recency and future primacy were also considered.

As always, sprinkled over the top of all of the above is a healthy dose of subjectivity, which is almost impossible to avoid in any ranking exercise.