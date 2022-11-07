Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job 'Safe' Despite Team's 2-6 Record

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't looking to make a coaching change despite their 2-6 start, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported Monday that head coach Josh McDaniels is "safe" and that "no one is panicking."

Team owner Mark Davis reaffirmed his commitment to McDaniels on Oct. 31, telling reporters he expected the coach to remain with the team "for years to come."

The fact that McDaniels' job security is already a storyline speaks for itself, though.

The Raiders won 10 games and made the playoffs in 2021 despite head coach Jon Gruden resigning in the middle of the season after emails surfaced in which he used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language.

First-year general manager Dave Ziegler proceeded to add Davante Adams and Chandler Jones this offseason as a clear sign of ambition.

This is a squad that should be contending in the AFC West, not sitting in last place, and the circumstances behind some of Las Vegas' defeats have compounded the frustration. Throwing away one lead late in a game can be chalked up as bad luck. When it happens multiple times, you have to start looking at the coaches.

And McDaniels only being in his first season isn't much of an excuse when the New York Giants' Brian Daboll and the Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell both have their teams on pace to make the playoffs.

When the Raiders hired McDaniels, the hope was that he had learned from his two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He had an 11-17 record in Denver and didn't make it all the way through his second year.

McDaniels was just 33 when he got the job, and he acknowledged later he simply wasn't ready at that stage of his coaching career.

Now, it's fair to wonder whether the years he spent back with the New England Patriots did anything to make him more suited for a head coaching role.

As much as the Raiders appear to be behind McDaniels right now, Davis might have his resolve tested if their slump continues over the next few weeks.