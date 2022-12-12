Report: Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year, $63M Contract in MLB Free Agency

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Veteran starting pitching Chris Bassitt has agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bassitt joins an already strong starting rotation that features Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. The Blue Jays are clearly looking to close the seven-game gap that separated them from the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

The New York Mets landed the best arm on the free-agent market when they signed Max Scherzer following the 2021 season. They didn't stop there in addressing their starting rotation and acquired Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

Adding the right-hander looked even more shrewd in retrospect. Jacob deGrom didn't make his 2022 debut until August due to shoulder trouble, and Scherzer missed nearly two months because of an oblique injury.

Bassitt didn't quite match the level that sent him to the 2021 All-Star Game, but he did provide a steady presence for New York on the mound. In 30 appearances, he went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA and a 3.66 FIP. He also averaged 8.27 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.43 walks per nine.

The 33-year-old led the Mets in innings pitched (181.2) and was third on the staff in WAR (2.7), per FanGraphs.

Bassitt didn't have overwhelming velocity, but he kept opposing hitters on their toes with his six-pitch arsenal. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity (85.7 mph) and 88th in hard-hit rate (32.8).

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Toledo, Ohio, native as the fifth-best starting pitcher in the 2023 free-agent class: "His overall numbers were not as strong as some of the others ranked lower than him on this list, but his long track record of recent success makes it far easier to bank on him continuing to pitch at a high level in 2023 and beyond."

Mets fans still scarred by the Wilpon era may still have reservations about team owner Steve Cohen and whether he's willing to keep spending to bring a World Series title to Flushing.

Cohen continued to address those concerns by handing Edwin Díaz a five-year, $102 million contract almost as soon as the offseason began. Justin Verlander subsequently signed for $86.7 million over two years.

In the case of Bassitt, it wasn't going to take a contract of that magnitude to bring him back, but this franchise is already on track to have one of MLB's biggest payrolls. The front office doesn't have a limitless well of money to spend on free agents.

The Mets' loss is the Blue Jays' gain.