Titans' Jeffery Simmons Denies Tipping Malik Willis Would Play to Chiefs' Chris Jones

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons denied inadvertently providing the opposition with inside information about the team's quarterback situation ahead of Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simmons called out Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and said he "never once mentioned anything about our QB situation":

Jones told reporters after the game the Chiefs expected Malik Willis to start for Tennessee, in part because he "talked to Jeff Simmons earlier during the week and we knew."

Ryan Tannehill missed a Week 8 victory over the Houston Texans because of an illness and an ankle sprain, and his availability for Sunday remained in question leading up to the contest.

The team listed Tannehill as questionable, and head coach Mike Vrabel said he'd likely wait until the last minute before making a decision about his starting quarterback.

Nobody was taken aback to see Willis leading the offense for the second straight week.

The Chiefs would've had a clear advantage if they knew well in advance to plan for Willis rather than Tannehill, though.

The coaching staff clearly doesn't trust the 2022 third-round pick to shoulder a heavy load yet, making the offense more predictable.

Willis threw 10 passes against the Texans, and only one of those came in the second half. Houston got a steady dose of Derrick Henry instead, with Henry carrying the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans tried to strike more of a balance against Kansas City—Henry had 17 carries—but still couldn't pose much of a threat through the air. Willis finished 5-of-16 for 80 yards and was sacked three times for a loss of 23 yards. Two of those sacks came in overtime, with Tennessee trying to at least tie the score.

Even if Simmons had let it slip that the Titans were expecting Willis to start, it probably wouldn't have mattered much. They couldn't keep it a secret forever, and it doesn't take much preparation to adjust for what are the rookie's glaring flaws right now.