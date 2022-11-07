King: Daniel Snyder Won't Sell Commanders to Jeff Bezos; Detests The Washington Post

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

If Dan Snyder does sell the Washington Commanders, it won't be to Jeff Bezos, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

"It'll never happen," a source told King. "Dan Snyder detests The Washington Post. No way he'd sell to the owner of that paper."

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced last week they will "consider potential transactions" involving the team after hiring BofA Securities. Bezos, the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $151 billion, has become an obvious candidate to buy the organization.

A source told Charlotte Triggs and Natasha Dye of People that Bezos is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders."

TMZ added that a partnership between Bezos and Jay-Z is "on the table."

Bezos is best known as the founder of Amazon, but he purchased the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million.

The newspaper has not been kind to Snyder during his tenure leading the Washington football team, most notably in a 2020 report revealing a culture of sexual harassment and misconduct within the organization. A second report also detailed the negative experiences of numerous female employees.

It led to an NFL investigation, which resulted in a $10 million fine and Dan Snyder being removed from day-to-day operations for a year.

Snyder is also the subject of a congressional investigation into the Commanders' toxic workplace environment.

It could be enough for Snyder to avoid selling to Bezos, even if that is the highest offer.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Washington's asking price will be about $7 billion.