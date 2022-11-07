Odell Beckham Jr. Discusses What He's Looking for in Free Agency Amid Cowboys Rumors

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spoke with Complex about what he's looking for in his next destination as he readies for his return to the league after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Beckham noted that he's looking for a place to call home for the next three-to-four years and that he is tired of "living out of suitcases." The 30-year-old also noted he's already lived the "rock-and-roll lifestyle."

Beckham also said that top NFL teams with great win-loss records and high playoff aspirations have been calling him, noting that they know what he can do on the field.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL last February during the Super Bowl when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, will be fully cleared by the end of this week. He also noted that the Buffalo Bills and Rams could be interested in bringing him in.

They will have competition. Of note, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Beckham is "firmly" on the Dallas Cowboys' radar.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen also seemed open to the idea of adding Beckham.

"He's been a good player," Schoen said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post last Tuesday. "He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy."

Last year, Beckham joined the Rams midseason after parting ways with the Cleveland Browns. He played an instrumental role in the Rams winning their first Super Bowl in 22 years thanks to 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games (regular season and playoffs).

Perhaps he'll provide another team with a major midseason boost en route to a Super Bowl this year.

For now, the Beckham sweepstakes is on, and the three-time Pro Bowler should have a plentiful selection of teams to pick from.