Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Exaggeration' to Say I Look Miserable on the Field

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't regret coming back to the Green Bay Packers this season despite the team's fifth straight loss Sunday.

The quarterback dismissed the idea that he looks "miserable" on the field when asked during the postgame press conference (2:00 mark):

"I think that's an exaggeration, Pete," Rodgers said. "Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back, it was all-in and I don't make decisions and then, you know, hindsight 20/20, you know, have regrets about big decisions like that. So I was all-in. This is a lot of life lessons, for sure, this year. But luckily, it's not over. Still a lot of games left. We'll be counted out probably by many. And we'll see how we respond."

Rodgers threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone, during the Packers' 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9.

"Had some s--tty throws for sure," Rodgers admitted after the game.

The quarterback also had some negative body language throughout the game.

The Lions entered the day with the worst defense in the NFL in both points and yards allowed, but the Packers could only manage nine points in the poor offensive effort.

Green Bay hasn't topped 21 points in any of the last four games, averaging just 14.3 points per game during this stretch.

Injuries at receiver and along the offensive line haven't helped, but Rodgers now has seven interceptions in 2022, his most in a single season since 2016. It's been a major surprise after the quarterback won the league's MVP award in each of the last two years.

Rodgers has considered retirement instead of returning to Green Bay in recent years before he ultimately signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension this offseason. After falling to 3-6 on the season, this might end up being a mistake for both sides.