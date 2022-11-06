Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ripped by Fans for Blowing 17-Point Lead, Losing to Jaguars

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-6 after a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The story, as it has been many times this season, was the Raiders blowing another first-half lead.

Las Vegas led 17-0 early and went into halftime with a 20-10 advantage. The squad fell apart in the second half, leading to plenty of mockery on social media.

Head coach Josh McDaniels faced significant criticism after the game:

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helped the Jaguars offense total 403 yards from scrimmage in an impressive offensive effort to come from behind.

The Raiders offense also disappeared in the second half, failing to score a single point while punting three times and turning it over on downs once.

It was a major change from the first half, when Davante Adams exploded for over 100 yards and two scores. Fans were excited to see the All-Pro get back on track after a quiet Week 8.

This still wasn't enough for the Raiders as the second-half struggles led to another loss. The squad hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but time is running out to turn things around on the season.