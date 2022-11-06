Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ripped by Fans for Blowing 17-Point Lead, Losing to Jaguars

Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ripped by Fans for Blowing 17-Point Lead, Losing to JaguarsNovember 6, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-6 after a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The story, as it has been many times this season, was the Raiders blowing another first-half lead.
Las Vegas led 17-0 early and went into halftime with a 20-10 advantage. The squad fell apart in the second half, leading to plenty of mockery on social media.
Christopher Hansen @ChrisHansenNFL
Discounting last week, it's the same problems every week for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>. Defense can't stop anyone. Offense good but has no margin of error and has untimely bad drives. Kick coverage has been an abomination.
Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP
Number of games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> lost after leading by 17+ in 628 regular season and playoff games before Josh McDaniels arrived: 3<br><br>Number of games Raiders lost after leading by 17+ in 8 games w/ Josh McDaniels as head coach: 3
Head coach Josh McDaniels faced significant criticism after the game:
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helped the Jaguars offense total 403 yards from scrimmage in an impressive offensive effort to come from behind.
The Raiders offense also disappeared in the second half, failing to score a single point while punting three times and turning it over on downs once.
It was a major change from the first half, when Davante Adams exploded for over 100 yards and two scores. Fans were excited to see the All-Pro get back on track after a quiet Week 8.
Stephen Hicks @StephenABC30
After going three & out to start the game, Derek Carr found Davante Adams 6 times for 88 yards and a touchdown ON ONE DRIVE! <a href="https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FresnoStateFB</a> connection on display in Jacksonville. <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABC30</a> <a href="https://t.co/GmGtNbreMP">pic.twitter.com/GmGtNbreMP</a>
This still wasn't enough for the Raiders as the second-half struggles led to another loss. The squad hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but time is running out to turn things around on the season.