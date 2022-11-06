X

    Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ripped by Fans for Blowing 17-Point Lead, Losing to Jaguars

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-6 after a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The story, as it has been many times this season, was the Raiders blowing another first-half lead.

    Las Vegas led 17-0 early and went into halftime with a 20-10 advantage. The squad fell apart in the second half, leading to plenty of mockery on social media.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    The Raiders are melting down in epic fashion

    Dave Cokin @davecokin

    Raiders 17-0 vanishing quickly. Welcome to my season. Basically the same script every game. Cannot hold any leads.

    Hondo Carpenter @HondoCarpenter

    The Raiders' defense remains unable to stop opponents. They have been, and remain the biggest problem with the 2022 Silver and Black team.

    Matt Ortega @MattOrtega

    Too bad for the Raiders that there are TWO halves of a football game. 😂

    Tim Murray @1TimMurray

    Raiders blowing this game is something…

    ALLBLACK @22NDWAYS

    The raiders 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Sam Gordon @BySamGordon

    The Raiders successfully squandered a 17-point lead for the third time this season.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    The Raiders were up 20-0 vs. the Cardinals. Lost.<br><br>The Raiders were up 17-0 vs. the Chiefs. Lost.<br><br>The Raiders were up 17-0 vs. the Jaguars. They now lead 20-17.

    Christopher Hansen @ChrisHansenNFL

    Discounting last week, it's the same problems every week for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>. Defense can't stop anyone. Offense good but has no margin of error and has untimely bad drives. Kick coverage has been an abomination.

    Dyl 又 @EternityGoW

    Raiders blowing another 17 point lead you can’t make it up

    Wesley Williams @wesley_boma_ye

    Raiders bout to Raider<br><br>that second half allergy 🤧 to production on both side of the ball

    Ryan McDowell @RyanMc23

    Did the Raiders offense glitch in the 2nd half or what?

    Doug Clawson @doug_clawson

    The Raiders have lost more games with a 17-point lead this season (3) than the rest of the NFL combined (2)

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Number of games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> lost after leading by 17+ in 628 regular season and playoff games before Josh McDaniels arrived: 3<br><br>Number of games Raiders lost after leading by 17+ in 8 games w/ Josh McDaniels as head coach: 3

    Mark Anderson @markanderson65

    The Raiders were pretty much done anyway, but today seals it. What an embarrassing road trip.

    Bobby Jones Jr @bobbyjones_23

    Another classic day as a Raiders fan

    Head coach Josh McDaniels faced significant criticism after the game:

    Nick Russo NBC12 @nickVrusso

    Josh McDaniels is looking like he's going to be one and done as Raiders head coach...

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Yeah so the Raiders should probably fire Josh McDaniels

    Thomas Casale @TheTomCasale

    I don't know how the Raiders give Josh McDaniels another season. A complete disaster.

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Don’t even let Josh McDaniels on the plane home. Cardinals. Chiefs. Saints. Jags. And how they lost these games. Embarrassing. Pathetic, Raiders. Again.

    Jake Fenner @jakefenner_

    Meanwhile Josh McDaniels is still not a good NFL head coach

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    McDaniels gonna survive the season?

    Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helped the Jaguars offense total 403 yards from scrimmage in an impressive offensive effort to come from behind.

    The Raiders offense also disappeared in the second half, failing to score a single point while punting three times and turning it over on downs once.

    It was a major change from the first half, when Davante Adams exploded for over 100 yards and two scores. Fans were excited to see the All-Pro get back on track after a quiet Week 8.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Derek Carr to Davante Adams for their 2nd score today🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/e5wlU05IpM">pic.twitter.com/e5wlU05IpM</a>

    Stephen Hicks @StephenABC30

    After going three &amp; out to start the game, Derek Carr found Davante Adams 6 times for 88 yards and a touchdown ON ONE DRIVE! <a href="https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FresnoStateFB</a> connection on display in Jacksonville. <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABC30</a> <a href="https://t.co/GmGtNbreMP">pic.twitter.com/GmGtNbreMP</a>

    Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ripped by Fans for Blowing 17-Point Lead, Losing to Jaguars
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Brennen Scarborough @bpscarborough

    Davante Adams EATING today.

    NBC Sports EDGE Football @NBCSEdgeFB

    Davante Adams from Week 8 to Week 9: <a href="https://t.co/Ko32eJ1piV">pic.twitter.com/Ko32eJ1piV</a>

    Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis

    It seems targeting Davante Adams 8 times in 2 drives is a good idea

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Going to be a big “f it, Davante is down there somewhere” kind of day. <a href="https://t.co/VXdvvvoyAm">pic.twitter.com/VXdvvvoyAm</a>

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> Davante Adams has 7 catches for 126 yards and 2 TDs. Last player w/ those numbers in a 1st half was Tyreek Hill with 8-210-2 for Chiefs vs Bucs in 2020

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    The Jaguars secondary after trying to cover Davante Adams in the first half <a href="https://t.co/LFvM7vy9zD">pic.twitter.com/LFvM7vy9zD</a>

    This still wasn't enough for the Raiders as the second-half struggles led to another loss. The squad hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but time is running out to turn things around on the season.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.