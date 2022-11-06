NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early Slate

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

With each passing week, the NFL playoff picture comes into greater focus.

A few teams continue to separate themselves from the pack. Others are fighting to stay in the mix. And a few have left their fanbases already researching the top players in the 2023 NFL draft.

Below, we'll take a look at the updated standings after Sunday's early slate of games.

Scores

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17 (Thursday)

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Cincinnati Bengals 42, Carolina Panthers 21

Detroit Lions 15, Green Bay Packers 9

New England Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3

New York Jets 20, Buffalo Bills 17

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Standings

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills: 6-2

2. New York Jets: 6-3

3. Miami Dolphins: 6-3

4. New England Patriots: 5-4

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens: 5-3

2. Cincinnati Bengals: 5-4

3. Cleveland Browns: 3-5

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans: 5-2

2. Indianapolis Colts: 3-5-1

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-6

4. Houston Texans: 1-6-1

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs: 5-2

2. Los Angeles Chargers: 5-3

3. Denver Broncos: 3-5

4. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-6

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-0

2. Dallas Cowboys: 6-2

3. New York Giants: 6-2

4. Washington Commanders: 4-5

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings: 7-1

2. Green Bay Packers: 3-6

3. Chicago Bears: 3-6

4. Detroit Lions: 2-6

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons: 4-5

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-5

3. New Orleans Saints: 3-5

4. Carolina Panthers: 2-7

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks: 5-3

2. San Francisco 49ers: 4-4

3. Los Angeles Rams: 3-4

4. Arizona Cardinals: 3-5

Here's what we know after Thursday's game and Sunday's early slate: The Eagles remain the NFL's only undefeated team, but that cushion is just one game for the top seed in the NFC after the Vikings erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Commanders to keep themselves rolling this season.

The Eagles did win the head-to-head matchup against the Vikings, giving them the tiebreaker. But for the moment, the NFC is a two-horse race.

Here's another thing we know: The NFC South is the worst division in football, and the only one devoid of a single winning team. Yikes.

Only three teams in NFL history have won a divisional title with a losing record. The NFC South looks likely to provide a fourth team to that ignominious list.

The AFC East got a whole lot more interesting Sunday, meanwhile, after the Jets upset the Bills and the Dolphins survived a historic performance from Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Just a half game separates those three teams, while the Patriots are also lurking at 5-4.

The AFC East is the only division in football with four winning teams. In fact, the only other division in the NFL with three winning teams is the NFC East, with both the Cowboys and Giants two games back of the aforementioned Eagles.

The AFC West, tapped by some to be a historically competitive division, has sputtered a bit and appears to be a two-team battle between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The latter survived a tough battle against the Falcons, while the Raiders continue to be one of the biggest disappointments in football after blowing a 17-point lead against the lowly Jaguars.

Perhaps only the Packers could make a stronger argument for being the season's biggest disappointment after an inept offensive performance Sunday against the Lions. Aaron Rodgers' decision to return this season looks worse and worse by the week.