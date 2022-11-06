Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Will Clear Injury Rehab This Week amid Cowboys Rumors

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will be medically cleared this week in his recovery from an ACL tear and be the subject of a "big" bidding war around the NFL, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Marcus Mosher of PFF).

One of those teams is expected to be the Dallas Cowboys, with Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting Sunday that Beckham is "firmly on the Cowboys' radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he's ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear."

The Cowboys won't be the only suitors at the dance, however.

Per Rapoport and Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams are among the teams that have "been open about potential interest in Beckham," while the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs "may have interest."

While the Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup atop the depth chart, the team has mostly gotten by this season on the merits of its defense and run game. Some of that came down to Dak Prescott's injury, but with the star quarterback healthy again, adding another weapon to the passing game would make the Cowboys one of the most well-rounded teams in football.

The Bills would make sense for Beckham, giving Josh Allen another weapon to stretch the field and stress defenses alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. There isn't a team in the AFC that wants to see Beckham end up in Buffalo.

The Giants, meanwhile, would make for a fascinating story after Beckham started his career in New York and had his best years on the field with the team, earning all three of his Pro Bowl bids during that time. That relationship ultimately deteriorated, however, which would make a reunion pretty shocking.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season, and Allen Robinson II hasn't impressed as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Cooper Kupp, so that reunion would be logical from their perspective.

Beckham was excellent with the Rams, especially come the postseason, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores in the run to a title. It was his best stretch of play since he left New York.

There's been a major dearth at wide receiver in Green Bay since the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Aaron Rodgers hasn't been quiet about the need for better play at the position, and before Beckham signed with Los Angeles last season, the Packers offered him the veteran's minimum because they didn't have ample cap space. It would be a surprise if they didn't make a major push to sign him this year.

Finally, the Chiefs seem like a long shot after trading for Kadarius Toney.

While Rapoport and Garafolo reported that the "plan for Beckham is to be in full health and signed by early December," it's possible that his reported clean bill of health could lead to an earlier signing this month.