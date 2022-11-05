WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 7

Seconds after Crown Jewel officially went on the air, Lashley made his entrance for the opening match against Lesnar, but then WWE played a video package for a couple of minutes, so it still took more than 10 minutes after the show began for The Beast to come out.

The All Mighty attacked Lesnar before he actually got into the ring by shoving him into the steel steps. Once the ref called for the bell, Lashley unloaded with a Spear that sent The Beast out of the ring. Lashley put him through the barricade a moment later.

Once the former UFC champion recovered, he took Lashley on a trip to Suplex City. The 46-year-old kicked out of the F-5 and managed to regain the upper hand. He applied The Hurt Lock and kept it locked in for a long time, but The Beast was able to kick off the turnbuckle and counter the hold into the pin for the win.

The match was fun and had some great physical spots, but you could tell the way it ended did not go completely as planned. Lesnar did not roll back onto Lashley the way he was supposed to, so the way he got the pin did not look convincing at all. In fact, it did not even look like Lashley's shoulders were down all the way.

Having Lesnar win that way instead of decisively was a decent way to do this to protect The All Mighty, but the way they messed it up sort of killed all of the momentum the match had built up. Lashley put Lesnar back in the hold for a bit before leaving the ring.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations