WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 5, 2022
- Reigns vs. Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day
- Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
- Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
- Braun Strowman vs. Omos
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)
- Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
This show had a big card, but the most high-profile match in the lineup was Logan Paul taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Here is the full lineup from Saturday's show:
Let's take a look at what went down in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, this weekend.
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
- The stage and ring setup was huge, so Lashley's entrance felt even more epic than usual.
- Lashley putting someone through a barricade has become one of the most common spots he performs. It always looks good, but he should limit its use so it means more every time he does it.
- The way Lashley rammed Lesnar into the ring post looked great. Lesnar almost did a spin as he fell to the ground.
- It's honestly kind of impressive that Lashley was even able to lock his fingers for The Hurt Lock. Lesnar has huge shoulders.
Seconds after Crown Jewel officially went on the air, Lashley made his entrance for the opening match against Lesnar, but then WWE played a video package for a couple of minutes, so it still took more than 10 minutes after the show began for The Beast to come out.
The All Mighty attacked Lesnar before he actually got into the ring by shoving him into the steel steps. Once the ref called for the bell, Lashley unloaded with a Spear that sent The Beast out of the ring. Lashley put him through the barricade a moment later.
Once the former UFC champion recovered, he took Lashley on a trip to Suplex City. The 46-year-old kicked out of the F-5 and managed to regain the upper hand. He applied The Hurt Lock and kept it locked in for a long time, but The Beast was able to kick off the turnbuckle and counter the hold into the pin for the win.
The match was fun and had some great physical spots, but you could tell the way it ended did not go completely as planned. Lesnar did not roll back onto Lashley the way he was supposed to, so the way he got the pin did not look convincing at all. In fact, it did not even look like Lashley's shoulders were down all the way.
Having Lesnar win that way instead of decisively was a decent way to do this to protect The All Mighty, but the way they messed it up sort of killed all of the momentum the match had built up. Lashley put Lesnar back in the hold for a bit before leaving the ring.
Winner: Brock Lesnar
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky
- The bodysuits the women have to wear in Saudi Arabia have gotten better with each event. The gear makers in WWE did a good job.
- Bliss looked especially good in the opening minutes of this match. She is one of those people who has continued to improve with each passing year.
- Sky's counter to a double suplex was perfect.
- The way Sky hit a springboard dropkick to hang Asuka up on the top rope was awesome.
- When Asuka gets going, there are few that can match her energy. The way she hits strikes and suplexes always looks so good.
After losing the women's tag titles on Monday, Sky and Kai were given a chance to regain them when they faced Bliss and Asuka in a rematch.
Bliss and Kai started for their teams with a quick sequence of takedowns and counters. Neither woman could gain a clear advantage until Kai hit a headbutt out of nowhere.
The crowd came alive when Sky and Asuka tagged in and locked up. The Empress took control before she and Bliss worked together to take down both opponents at ringside.
After Asuka spent some time on defense, Bliss got the hot tag and took it to both challengers with everything she had but all four Superstars eventually performed a Tower of Doom superplex with Bliss taking the brunt of the damage.
This was a highly competitive match with several standout moments. All four women put forth the maximum effort to make this their best encounter yet. While the referee was distracted, Nikki Cross attacked Bliss out of nowhere, paving the way for Kai to get the pin and regain the women's tag titles for Damage CTRL.
Winners: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
- Scarlett had spikes on her face. There is no way that feels comfortable.
- Some of the punches Kross and McIntyre were throwing were connecting more than the average pro wrestling strike. It brought a little brutality to the fight.
- The spot McIntyre does when he is hanging from the top rope upside down and sits up to throw his opponent across the ring always looks fantastic.
- The superplex from the top of the cage produced a surprising "Holy s--t" chant from the crowd.
The third match of the night featured Kross and McIntyre locking horns inside of a steel cage. As usual, Scarlett was there with Kross.
These two powerhouses did not try to attack each other before the bell or cause any shenanigans. They just stared at each other from across the ring before they started throwing hands.
The Scottish Warrior hit the first big takedown with a side suplex, but it didn't keep Kross down for long. They traded punches on the top rope until Kross kicked out McIntyre's leg to crotch him on the top rope. This gave the world's biggest fans of hourglasses an opportunity to take control and punish his opponent.
As expected, these two put on a hell of a fight. This is exactly the kind of match Kross has needed since he returned to the company because it allowed him to show off most of the skills that make him valuable.
Scarlett prevented McIntyre from escaping the cage by spraying him in the face with mace again. She also sprayed the official and locked the door, so the Scottish Warrior climbed out instead to claim victory. The ending might not be something everyone likes, but the match as a whole was tons of fun.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The OC vs. Judgment Day
- Ripley went all out for her look even though she was not competing. Michael Cole said her haircut was supposed to be a reference to Beth Phoenix.
- Cole actually said the words Bullet Club when hyping up this match, but he just said Club for every future reference. It might have been a mistake on his part, but it was still cool to hear it said on WWE television.
- Cole referring to Dominik as a punk was hilarious for some reason.
- Priest was already good in NXT, but he has gotten even better since coming to the main roster. Some of the moves he does on a regular basis look much better than they used to.
Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were out first with Rhea Ripley to take on AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
Anderson and Balor began for their teams, but it didn't take them long to tag in the bigger members of their team. Gallows and Priest tried to prove who was stronger with the usual shoulder tackle spot, but The Archer of Infamy hit a cheap shot to put a stop to it.
Styles and Mysterio came in for their exchange before The OC began to dominate the least experienced member of Judgment Day with double-team moves in the corner. Eventually, Anderson was the one being overpowered by the opposing team.
A steady pace was kept for most of the match so the occasional double or triple-team spot stood out more. The crowd was into the match, but the loudest reaction happened when Styles and Balor finally got in the ring together.
Ripley interfered and attacked Styles to give The Prince a chance to hit the Coup de Grace to score the win. Most of this match was good, but there was something missing. It's hard to explain what it is, but there was a feeling of being incomplete in the end.
Winners: Judgment Day
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Omos vs. Braun Strowman
- MVP was not there to accompany Omos to the ring.
- Omos had a new piece of attire for his entrance. It was kind of like a combination of a poncho and a hoodie but cut differently.
- Omos trying to pin Strowman with his boot instead of a cover was a good way to show that he was overly confident in his abilities.
It was monster vs. giant in the next matchup when Omos took on one of the Superstars who recently made a return to WWE, Strowman.
They made a big show out of comparing their heights and the size of their hands before they engaged in a test of strength to start the action. Omos got him down to his knees before he delivered a big knee to the gut.
The giant had complete control for the first few minutes. Strowman failed to lift him for a bodyslam, but it was no problem for Omos to lift him.
While this match definitely did not need to be as long as it was, they did a much better job than anybody could have predicted. This was not a five-star classic, but it had a decent pace and allowed both men to show off what makes them unique.
Strowman was the underdog for the first time ever, but he pulled off the win with a powerslam that probably would have broken a cheaper ring.
Winner: Braun Strowman
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes
- The Usos had a big entrance. It was nice to see them get the star treatment.
- Holland hitting the Beats of the Bodhran was a nice homage to Sheamus, but Jimmy prevented him from hitting Jey with the tenth strike.
- The way Butch attacked Jimmy's arm against the steel steps looked brutal.
- Butch avoiding a superkick by simply waiting an extra second to jump off the middle rope was inadvertently hilarious.
The Undisputed Tag Team Championships were on the line when Jimmy and Jey Uso defended the belts against Butch and Ridge Holland. Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Sheamus were not at ringside, so for once, it was just a two-on-two situation.
Butch spent a long time in the ring with both Usos before he tagged Holland to take over. The powerhouse went on a bit of a rampage
Neither team was able to control the other for too long. It felt like an even fight most of the time, but The Usos having so many double-team moves they can rely on definitely gave them a few more opportunities to overpower their opponents.
Holland almost scored the win at one point with White Noise, but The Usos were able to rally and hit a super version of The One D for the win. This was a solid performance from all four men. It lasted just long enough and gave both teams a chance to shine at different times.
Winners: The Usos
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Bayley's gear had the same aesthetic as Sky and Kai's gear from earlier in the show.
- When Bayley lost hold of a kendo stick, it flew out of the ring and landed perfectly on the barricade. It was just balancing there for a long time. A kid tried to touch it, but you could tell someone told him not to because he sat down right away.
- Bayley set up Belair on a chair and ran across the barricade to hit a flying clothesline in one of the best spots of the match.
- Belair should have crawled under the ring while she was tapped behind the steps so she could surprise Bayley out of nowhere. It feels like a missed opportunity.
- If Bayley was trying to hit Belair with the golf cart, she failed miserably. She slowed down before Belair even moved out of the way.
The Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women's Championship was up next. Bayley was out first to take on Belair for the gold.
The EST started off hot with a trio of bodyslams before she tossed Bayley out of the ring. This allowed The Role Model to grab a kendo stick from under the ring.
Belair avoided every shot, so Bayley tried a chair instead. The EST maintained the upper hand by kicking the chair into her. The former hugger brought out a ladder right before Belair hit a slingshot crossbody to take her down.
Once the fight stayed outside the ring, Bayley was able to use more weapons to her advantage. She tried to trap Belair under the stairs and a ladder to keep her down for the 10-count, but The EST was able to fight out of it.
Bayley even tried to trap the champion in an equipment case, but Belair didn't let that stop her. The Role Model found a gold cart somewhere near the stage, but she failed to use it in an effective way.
The EST drove them back toward the ring and ended up flinging Bayley onto the table that was set up at ringside, but it did not break, so Belair picked her up and put her through it with a powerbomb.
Belair was able to get the win by trapping Bayley in a ladder that was held shut by the ring ropes. It was a unique way to finish the match, but it would have been better if one of them had gotten a more definitive victory by doing enough damage to earn a real 10-count.
The rivals played their roles perfectly and delivered a performance that definitely stood out among the rest of the card. The match had a couple of moments that did not quite work out as planned, but they were overshadowed by everything that worked well.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations