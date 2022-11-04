2022 World Series MVP Odds: Jeremy Peña Emerges as Heavy Favorite Ahead of Game 6

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the clear favorite to win this year's World Series MVP award based on the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

The rookie sports +105 odds ($100 bet to win $105). He's followed by Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (+700) and Houston third baseman Alex Bregman (+850).

A pair of Philadelphia Phillies in outfielders Bryce Harper (+950) and Kyle Schwarber (+1600) round out the top five.

The Astros lead the Phillies three games to two in the best-of-seven World Series thanks largely to Peña, who has eight hits in 21 at-bats for a .381 batting average. His 1.028 OPS also leads the team.

Peña has contributed in each of the Astros' three wins. His RBI double got Houston on the board first in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2. He hit a single and later scored in the Astros' five-run fifth inning in Game 4. Finally, the Dominican Republic native went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 5 thanks to a first-inning RBI single and a fourth-inning solo homer.

The 25-year-old played an instrumental role in helping the Astros win 106 games en route to the American League pennant by virtue of his 22 home runs, 63 RBI and .715 OPS in place of Carlos Correa, the team's longtime shortstop who left in free agency for the Minnesota Twins.

Peña and the Astros will look to finish the Phillies off Saturday in Houston for Game 6. Zack Wheeler will start for Philadelphia, and Valdez will get the ball for the Astros.