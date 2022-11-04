Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Lyric Calling Him 'Groupie'

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, got the last laugh after being dissed in a new track from rapper Drake.

On the track "Middle of the Ocean" from his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, Drake includes a lyric calling Ohanian a "groupie."

Ohanian swiped back with a response on Twitter:

Drake has mentioned Williams in his songs before. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star referenced her in "Worst Behavior" from his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

There were also rumors that Drake and Williams were dating in the early-2010s, though neither side publicly confirmed they were in a relationship.

Whatever the reason was for Drake addressing Williams and her husband in a song, Ohanian has clearly won the battle of wits for his response.

Ohanian and Williams married in November 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Williams has sent mixed messages about her future in tennis. The 41-year-old gave a tearful goodbye to fans after her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open in September.

That came after a story published in Vogue in which Williams said she would be "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

Appearing at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco last month, Williams said she is "not retired" and the chances of her returning to the court are "very high."

Regardless of what happens in the future, Williams has long solidified her standing as one of the most dominant athletes of the 21st century. She has won 73 career singles titles, including 23 major championships.