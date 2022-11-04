X

    Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2022

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Miles Sanders in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The undefeated dream is still alive.

    Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.

    Hurts finished 21-of-27 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He spread the ball around early during an 18-play, 91-yard scoring drive and then honed in on tight end Dallas Goedert (eight catches for 100 yards) and wide receiver A.J. Brown for critical second-half touchdowns.

    Social media had plenty of love for the signal-caller:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jalen Hurts ➡️ A.J. Brown for the score<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/AXKllIMT9F">pic.twitter.com/AXKllIMT9F</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/goedert33?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Goedert33</a>'s FIFTH catch on the drive is a TD. The lead grows! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsHOU</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/eUDwChPddF">https://t.co/eUDwChPddF</a> <a href="https://t.co/a73TYd6tje">pic.twitter.com/a73TYd6tje</a>

    NFL @NFL

    This push 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> gets the 2-pt conversion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsHOU</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/eUDwChPddF">https://t.co/eUDwChPddF</a> <a href="https://t.co/VBk6xc4E2t">pic.twitter.com/VBk6xc4E2t</a>

    SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP

    Another brilliant game for Jalen Hurts: 20-26, 241 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 130.5 QB rating.<br><br>MVP. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/1ZL5ULo1eH">pic.twitter.com/1ZL5ULo1eH</a>

    Blaiden Kirk @blaiden

    Jalen Hurts is so good at football I hope the eagles win the super bowl

    Kendall Beck @KBeckEagles

    Dude, I can’t explain enough how much Jalen Hurts has grown as a passer.<br><br>He’s everything we wanted and then some. Hasn’t even scratched his prime yet.

    Sidelines - Eagles 🦅 @SSN_Eagles

    Jalen Hurts is a magician

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    The birds are loose FLY EAGLES FLY <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a>

    Louie DiBiase @DiBiaseLOE

    The poise of Jalen Hurts tonight has been incredible<br><br>Big throws against the blitz, escaping pressure, converting longer yardage situations too<br><br>Even just catching that early snap. Never wavers.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Jalen Hurts has made two "wow" plays this drive. <br><br>This is the result of working in the lab at your game. That throw to Dallas Goedert is one the best <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> Qbs make. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Goedert was unstoppable that drive. He hauled in five completions from Jalen Hurts, including his sweeping TD that froze the Texans linebackers and secondary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> are back cooking

    Ty @HandsTeamTy

    Jalen Hurts on QB sneaks <a href="https://t.co/qJbFdxCI78">pic.twitter.com/qJbFdxCI78</a>

    All's well that ends well for the Eagles, but it wasn't always pretty.

    The Texans marched right down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive, answered two scores with another touchdown to tie the game late in the first half, bullied a Philadelphia defensive line that was missing Jordan Davis (ankle) to open up consistent holes for Dameon Pierce and made it a four-quarter game.

    Some of that was due to Eagles' mistakes, as Hurts lost a fumble on a strip-sack, Jake Elliott missed a field goal at the end of the half and the offensive line struggled to block Jerry Hughes as he got to the quarterback multiple times.

    However, the game flipped with C.J. Gardner-Johnson's interception, as Hurts found Brown for a go-ahead touchdown a mere two plays later.

    Hurts was in full control by the ensuing drive, leading the visitors 75 yards on 10 plays to create some much-needed breathing room. He established a rhythm with Goedert, scrambled to avoid pressure and then hit the tight end for a score before sneaking it in himself on the two-point conversion.

    There weren't many style points for the undefeated contenders, but they got the win they needed ahead of a divisional clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

