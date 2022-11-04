Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Waddle Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 8

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Jalen Hurts continues his ascension in the Madden 23 ratings.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback saw his rating move up another two points, bringing him up to an 82 overall.

Even with the climb Hurts has made this season on Madden, an 82 feels a bit low for the quarterback of the NFL's last remaining undefeated team. The 24-year-old has thrown for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions, completing 67 percent of his passes across seven games.

Four of those touchdowns came last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he connected with A.J. Brown for three scores.

But he's also a major threat as a runner, rushing for 303 yards and six scores. And the Eagles have responded by opening the year 7-0.

He was one of a number of players to see their ratings adjusted this week:

Jaylen Waddle has been awesome for the Miami Dolphins this season and continued to thrive last week, nabbing eight passes for 106 yards and two scores. So his rating, unsurprisingly, got a nudge in the right direction:

Waddle burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns last season. He's already up to 42 receptions for 747 yards and five scores this year. No sophomore slump appears to be incoming for Mr. Waddle.

Minnesota Vikings edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith is having a strong season, posting an NFL-leading 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Following last week's three-sack outburst, he saw his rating get bumped in Madden:

The ageless Devin McCourty is getting some Madden love too after his two-interception performance last week:

Just another strong year for the two-time Pro Bowler and three-time champion.