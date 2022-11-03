Buccaneers' Tom Brady Discusses Work-Life Balance amid Divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady was going through a lot last week.

Alongside his much-publicized divorce to his former wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 27-22 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. It was the team's third straight defeat, dropping it to a surprising 3-5 on the season.

So it was only natural during a press conference on Thursday that the topic of managing both his personal life and professional life came up.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here [at the Bucs' facility] and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I can do. That's what we all try to do," he told reporters regarding his work-life balance. "I'm sure everyone's sitting in this room, everyone's sitting at home is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career. And I'm no different. So just do the best you can do every day. We certainly try to do."

Brady also called on the team's veteran leaders to step up and carry the team past its current troubles.

"Our great players need to go out and execute well," he told reporters. "The guys that are in their first year or two ... it's hard to put too much on those guys. That's the reality. They're getting used to playing. They haven't played a lot of football. So the guys who have played a lot of football, we have to do a better job. And that's part of what leadership's all about."

While the 45-year-old Brady is well off the pace that saw him throw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last year—shocking numbers for a player of his age—he's hardly been poor in 2022, throwing for 2,267 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while completing 65.9 percent of his passes.

Still, questions will linger as to whether he kept his NFL career going one season too long if the Bucs don't turn around their season. It's not as though the seven-time champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer has anything left to prove.