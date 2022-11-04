NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it.

Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.

Things are going much differently for the Houston Texans, who fell to 1-6-1 with their latest loss.

Here is a look at the updated standings and current tiebreaker scenarios following Thursday's results:

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-1

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2 (tiebreaker over KC because of winning percentage against AFC)

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 5-3 (tiebreaker over MIA because of head-to-head)

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3

8. New England Patriots, 4-4 (tiebreaker over CIN because of winning percentage against AFC)

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-5 (tiebreaker over DEN because of strength of victory)

12. Denver Broncos, 3-5

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6 (tiebreaker over PIT because of winning percentage against AFC)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-6-1

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 6-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3

4. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 (tiebreaker over NYG because of head-to-head)

6. New York Giants, 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4 (tiebreaker over WAS because of winning percentage against NFC)

8. Washington Commanders, 4-4

9. Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5 (tiebreaker over GB and AZ because of winning percentage against NFC)

11. Green Bay Packers, 3-5 (tiebreaker over NO and AZ because of winning percentage against NFC; tiebreaker over CHI because of head-to-head)

12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-5 (tiebreaker over NO because of head-to-head; tiebreaker over CHI because of winning percentage against NFC)

13. New Orleans Saints, 3-5 (tiebreaker over CHI because of winning percentage against NFC)

14. Chicago Bears, 3-5

15. Carolina Panthers, 2-6

16. Detroit Lions, 1-6

From a playoff positioning battle, no game stands out more in Week 9 than the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

While many fans may assume the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are on an inevitable collision course for the AFC Championship Game with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen under center, the Titans have an opportunity to secure an early inside track for the No. 2 seed and the home-field advantage for multiple rounds that would come with a win.

Kansas City appears to have some advantages beyond the fact the game is at home, though, considering it lost a 24-20 nailbiter to the Bills. Comparatively, the Titans were blown out 41-7 in Buffalo in Week 2 and looked a step behind the other top contenders.

Yet Tennessee has won five straight games since that loss and appears to be one of the most daunting threats for a Mahomes-Allen rematch in the AFC title game.

It also flummoxed Mahomes last season on the way to a commanding 27-3 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans forced two turnovers from the four-time Pro Bowler and sacked him four times.

While he exited that game with injury concerns, the outcome was already well in hand by that point.

Repeating a showing like that will be no easy task in Kansas City, but the Titans will surely look to control the clock with Derrick Henry and keep Mahomes on the sidelines with extended drives.

That will especially be the case if quarterback Ryan Tannehill misses a second consecutive game with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he was limited in Wednesday's practice and sat out Thursday, so his status is very much up in the air.

It could ultimately decide the most important AFC game of the week.