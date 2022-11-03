Von Miller: 'Of Course' I Want Odell Beckham Jr. on Bills amid Free-Agency Rumors

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Star edge-rusher Von Miller is still hoping to convince his former teammate, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to join him on the Buffalo Bills.

But Miller said on Thursday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show that he understands that Beckham ultimately has to make the best choice for himself:

"It's a tough situation for me because he's not just a guy, some colleague around the league I want to get on my team. I don't think blood even could make us any closer. So of course I want him on my team, and of course I'm doing everything in my ability to make him feel comfortable with the Buffalo Bills. But at the same time I'm his brother too, and I want him to make the best decision for Odell, and for his son, and for his mom and his family. In my personal opinion, I feel like that's best decision is with [the Bills]. But at the end of the day, you've got to separate business and family."

There's no doubt the addition of Beckham, once he returns from the ACL tear he suffered in last season's Super Bowl, would make an already-scary Buffalo offense all the more dangerous.

Josh Allen's collection of playmakers already includes Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Devin Singletary, Nyheim Hines and Dawson Knox. AFC teams won't want to see Beckham added to the mix.

The Bills have at least some interest, as general manager Brandon Beane seemed to confirm Wednesday.

"OBJ's a heck of a talent," he told reporters. "You know where he was drafted, obviously he had the great catch and he might have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, does he not tear the ACL. But he's a heck of a player; everyone in this room knows who OBJ is. ... And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we'd be crazy not to at least look into it."

That would certainly make Miller happy. But Beckham will have his suitors.

In October, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham was "targeting the middle of November for his return to the field," adding that "as for potential suitors, figure any playoff-contending team with a receiver need, including the Los Angeles Rams—who still have Beckham's nameplate and locker up and ready."

He also cited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs as potential suitors, though Kansas City's acquisition of Kadarius Toney ahead of the trade deadline may have taken them out of consideration.