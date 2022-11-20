Jamie Hayter Defeats Toni Storm to Win Interim AEW Women's Title at Full Gear 2022

Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm at Full Gear on Saturday to become the new interim All Elite Wrestling women's world champion.

This match featured interference from both Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

Ultimately, it was Baker's actions that proved to be the difference. She exposed a turnbuckle, and Storm got sent into it. That set up the Hayterade for the win and title change.

Storm and Hayter have interacted often in recent weeks and months, but it wasn't until Full Gear that they faced off in a one-on-one match with championship gold on the line.

When Storm first arrived in AEW in March, she quickly found herself in a rivalry with Hayter and Britt Baker, going against them in numerous tag team matches, while also facing and defeating Hayter in a first-round bout in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, before losing to Baker in the semis.

It wasn't long before Storm established herself as the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship, but her scheduled title match against Thunder Rosa at All Out was called off following an injury to Rosa.

Instead, a four-way match was held for the interim title between Storm, Hayter, Baker and Hikaru Shida. Storm was victorious, marking the start of her first AEW title reign just five months into her tenure.

In addition to scoring multiple tag wins over teams involving Hayter, Storm had several successful titles defenses after her win against the likes of Baker, Athena, Serena Deeb and Shida.

During that same time, Hayter enjoyed success in the singles division, beating Willow Nightingale and Riho. It was the win over Riho on the Oct. 26 episode of Dynamite that essentially locked the British star in as Storm's next challenger.

While Hayter has spent much of her time in AEW playing second fiddle to Baker, she has carved out some opportunities for herself as well and performed admirably on those occasions.

Despite coming up short in her previous title shots, Hayter seemingly gained the respect of the AEW fanbase, and the groundswell behind her likely contributed to the decision to give her a one-on-one match against Storm at Full Gear.

Storm has been hugely popular at every stop during her successful career, and AEW has been no exception, meaning she had support at Full Gear even with Hayter's popularity growing.

Ultimately, the momentum behind Hayter was too much to ignore, as she knocked off Storm to become interim champ and set the stage for a potential unification match against Rosa down the line.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).