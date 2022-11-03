Lakers' Matt Ryan Praised by NBA Twitter After Clutch 3 to Take Pelicans to OT

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After LeBron James criticized the Los Angeles Lakers for not having shooters earlier this season, Matt Ryan decided to showcase his touch to help the team earn a 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Ryan hit a game-tying three from the corner as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime:

Overtime was a slog with both teams combining for just 15 points. Anthony Davis scored four of Los Angeles' points, including a clutch dunk on an assist from LeBron James to give the team a 118-115 lead with 2:23 remaining.

But it was Ryan's heroics that caught the attention of folks on NBA Twitter, who are trying to find reasons for optimism with the Lakers:

Some of the issues that plagued the Lakers in their first six games were still present against the Pelicans. They only made 10 of 36 attempts from three-point range and committed 17 turnovers.

New Orleans also erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime.

But the Lakers found enough scoring punch to hang on for the win. James, Davis and Troy Brown Jr. all finished with double-doubles. Russell Westbrook looks like he's getting more comfortable coming off the bench, as he had his most efficient shooting game of the season with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Ryan scored 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting from three-point range, but he made the biggest shot of his career in the most important moment for Los Angeles. The 25-year-old made the Lakers roster after a strong showing in the preseason.

Wednesday was the best game of Ryan's short NBA career. If he can get comfortable in this offense, the Lakers will at least be more formidable because he provides a shooting touch that's been sorely missing.

The Lakers will go for their third straight win Friday when they host the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.