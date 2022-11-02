Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins Are 'Not Afraid to Talk About Super Bowls'

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa isn't mincing words—the Miami Dolphins believe they can win a title this season.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he told reporters Wednesday.

"We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here. We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then hopefully winning one.

"I would say I have full belief that we are capable [of winning a Super Bowl]."

The 5-3 Dolphins have featured one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses when Tagovailoa has been healthy, highlighted by the dynamic wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And the addition of edge-rusher Bradley Chubb in a trade deadline deal should seriously bolster the defense.

Expectations are high for these Dolphins, even as they look to track down the top two teams in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) and their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills (6-1). After an offseason of moves that also included bringing aboard offensive tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Melvin Ingram, the Dolphins are loaded up for a playoff push.

"I've always just viewed it as always just trying for us to put together the best team we can," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters regarding the various moves. "So for us, I think we have a lot of good players. I think Mike [McDaniel] and this coaching staff have done a great job of working with these guys, implementing their scheme and doing things that give us a chance to win. I'm not into predictions and everything, but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future."

The Dolphins will have two games they'll expect to win in the next two weeks, against the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns, before a Week 11 bye. But games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Bills, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets down the stretch will represent major tests.

Yes, the Jets—currently 5-3, and 40-17 winners over these Dolphins in Week 5, albeit with Tagovailoa sidelined—will be a major test. Hard to believe that a Week 18 matchup between the Dolphins and Jets could have major playoff implications, but the 2022 season has been full of surprises.

Whether the Dolphins can finish the campaign atop the NFL world remains to be seen. Tagovailoa, at least, is a believer.