Tom Brady Becomes 1st NFL Player Ever with 100K Passing Yards in Regular, Postseason

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, as he eclipsed the mark with a pass to Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 45-year-old came into Sunday 164 yards shy of becoming the league's first six-digit passer.

To put that in perspective, Brady is nearly 15,000 yards clear of second place on the all-time list (Drew Brees, 85,724 yards). Brees and Brady are the only two players in league history to top 80,000 total passing yards.

To put it in even further perspective: Brady's about Doug Flutie's career yardage total ahead of any other player and about a Jim McMahon clear of third place on the list (Peyton Manning).

While the 2022 season has been a disappointment from a performance standpoint, it's important to highlight Brady's all-time brilliance. There are fewer passing records he doesn't hold now than ones he does: most Super Bowls, most passing yards, most passing touchdowns, most completions.

Interceptions? He's not even in the top 20.

Even in the modern, pass-happy, 17-game era, it's hard to envision anyone toppling Brady's record. Patrick Mahomes will need to play about 330 career NFL games to reach 100,000 total passing yards if he continues his at his current rate. He's played in 81 so far in his entire career.

Brady's combination of longevity and all-time greatness is truly remarkable.