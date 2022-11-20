World Cup Bracket 2022: Printable PDF for Fixtures, Picks to Share with Friends

AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday when hosts Qatar plays Ecuador to begin the first of 48 group-stage matches.

Brazil enters the tournament as the favorite with +350 odds ($100 bet to win $350), per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Argentina isn't far behind at +500, while defending champion France sits at +700. Spain (+850) and England (+900) round out the top five.

Here's a look at the entire schedule via FIFA.com as well as a printable PDF bracket from DraftKings Sportsbook.

You can also check out the eight groups and some quick notes on each below.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Netherlands will be the clear favorite in this group thanks largely to Memphis Depay, who scored 12 goals in World Cup qualifying. But keep an eye on Senegal, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions. Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane however will miss out in Qatar due to a leg injury.

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

On the surface, England appears to be the heavy favorites with the United States and Wales fighting for second place. Harry Kane scored 12 goals in just eight qualifying matches, and he leads a team that reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the Euro 2020 Final.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Legend Lionel Messi enters the World Cup in tremendous form. The 35-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in 13 matches for Paris Saint-Germain this year. He should lead Argentina to a relatively stress-free group win, with Mexico and Poland about even in the race for second.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France enters the tournament as one of the favorites again thanks to a loaded lineup that includes Antoine Griezmann and Kylian ﻿Mbappé, but keep an eye on Denmark, which cruised to the top of Group F in qualifying after winning nine of 10 matches and posting a plus-27 goal differential. They allowed only three goals overall and scored 30 thanks to a balanced attack led by Andreas Skov Olsen and Joakim Maehle, who each scored five.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Costa Rica and Japan have been handed the worst-possible draw in the World Cup by virtue of being placed in the same group as Spain and Germany, two teams who could win the whole tournament. Miracles can happen, but the European sides should progress to the knockout stage, with the winner of their head-to-head match most likely determining the group victor.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Two of the four 2018 World Cup semifinalists, Belgium and Croatia, reside in this group. Both fell to France (Belgium in the semifinals, Croatia in the finals) in Russia.

Belgium figures to have the better chance at getting back there thanks to names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Eden Hazard, but 2018 Golden Ball Award winner Luka Modrić could lead Croatia to the top of Group F.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

All eyes are on Neymar as he searches for his first World Cup trophy. He led Brazil to a phenomenal qualifying effort that saw them go undefeated in 17 matches (14-3-0) and outscore opponents 40-5. He had eight goals and eight assists, and he leads a deep roster that also includes Richarlison, Raphinha, Casemiro and Alisson.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Portugal enters the tournament as the group favorite, but Uruguay could swoop in and steal that crown. Luis Suárez is back for another shot at the trophy, and he forms a dynamic duo with Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Of course, dispatching Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be a tough task, but this group appears wide open on the surface.

