Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Icon Sportswire

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

During his five seasons in New York, Beckham was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014 to 2016 and he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2015 and 2016. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four out of his five years with the team, the lone outlier being when he suffered a fractured ankle in 2017.

Beckham was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season. While he had a solid first year in Cleveland, his career took a turn when he suffered a torn ACL in 2020. He was waived by the Browns last November after forcing his way off the team, and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent. The 29-year-old went on to help the Rams win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Giants certainly could use another playmaker on the outside. Fourth-year wideout Darius Slayton leads the team with 232 receiving yards, but it's star running back Saquon Barkley who gets most of the attention as he ranks first on the team with 28 receptions and 35 targets.

New York lost veteran receiver Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL in Week 3, and his 154 receiving yards still rank fourth on the team through eight weeks. The team also shipped 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sixth-year receiver Kenny Golladay, the team's prized free-agent acquisition last year, hasn't played since Week 4 after becoming a total non-factor within the Giants offense.

Despite their lack of production from the receiver position, the Giants are one of the best teams in the NFC with a 6-2 record. New York is on a bye this week before returning to action on Nov. 13 against the Houston Texans.