49ers Rumors: Jeff Wilson Traded to Dolphins for 5th-Round Draft Pick

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are acquiring running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson effectively replaces Chase Edmonds, who was included in the outgoing package the Dolphins sent to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb, per Schefter.

Wilson has run for 468 yards and two touchdowns through eight games. He did well as San Francisco's primary ball-carrier following Elijah Mitchell's MCL sprain.

Mitchell should return at some point, and the arrival of Christian McCaffrey made Wilson expendable. Still, it's somewhat surprising the Niners couldn't get more than a fifth-rounder for the 26-year-old.

In Miami, Wilson will reunite with former teammate Raheem Mostert and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who coached him for four seasons in San Francisco. That should help him adjust to his new surroundings.

As a backup to Mostert, Wilson is an upgrade over Edmonds, who was averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and that could mean a more equal split in the backfield. Mostert (101) had more than double the carries of Edmonds (42), a gulf that may not carry over to the new-look running game.

Trading for Tyreek Hill was a sign of the Dolphins' ambitions heading into the season, and that belief was well founded with the team in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

Dealing for Chubb and Wilson on trade deadline day represents Miami's attempt to fortify its ranks for the second half.