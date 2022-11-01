X

    Report: Bradley Chubb Traded to Dolphins; Broncos Get Chase Edmonds, Draft Picks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos gestures during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    A busy NFL trade deadline day has its blockbuster.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for San Francisco's 2023 first-round pick, Miami's 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    The Dolphins are expected to work out a new longterm deal with new pass rusher Bradley Chubb, per sources.

