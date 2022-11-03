Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 PlayersNovember 3, 2022
Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade.
That's where the fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to best value your players. As always, keep your own league format and scoring rules in mind, and remember that players not listed below have a value of one.
And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 14
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 13
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 12
9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 11
14. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
16. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
17. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 10
22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
25. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
28. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
30. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
31. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 9
32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
34. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
35. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
37. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 8
38. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
40. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
41. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
42. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 7
43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
47. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
Trade Value: 6
48. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers
49. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
50. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
51. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions
53. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
54. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
55. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 5
56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
57. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
58. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
59. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
60. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
61. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
62. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
63. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
64. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
65. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 4
66. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
67. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
68. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
69. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
70. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets
71. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
72. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
73. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 3
74. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
75. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
76. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
78. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
80. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
81. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens
82. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
83. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
84. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
85. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints
86. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 2
88. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
89. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
90. Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets
91. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
92. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
93. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
94. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders
95. Mack Hollins, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
96. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
97. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
98. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears
99. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
100. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
Oh hello there, DeAndre Hopkins.
In his two weeks back from suspension, Hopkins has caught a remarkable 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. In PPR leagues, that means he's averaging a whopping 27.1 fantasy points per week played, which leads all wide receivers.
So yes, Hopkins has jumped immediately into the WR1 conversation, and that's where you should be valuing him. Given his past pedigree, his connection with Kyle Murray and the fact that Marquise Brown remains injured, there's little reason to believe he'll stop producing.
Could you perhaps sell high? Sure. It's hard to imagine he'll keep up this electrifying pace for the rest of the season. But you better be selling very, very high to part with Hopkins. He may not average 27.1 points the rest of the way, but there's little reason to believe he won't be one of the best fantasy wideouts going forward.
This, also, is a good reminder, in general, to focus more on points per week when evaluating trade value and potential waiver additions than rankings based on total points on the season.
Here's an example. Greg Dulcich doesn't appear on this list, at least not yet, because he's only appeared in three games in his career. But in those games, the Denver Broncos rookie tight end is averaging 12.1 PPR fantasy points per week, which is fifth amongst tight ends.
Chris Meaney @chrismeaney
Greg Dulcich everybody! <br><br>Small sample, but he's averaging 60 receiving yards per game which is what Kyle Pitts averaged as a rookie.<br><br>19.7% target share over the last three weeks - ninth among tight ends. <br><br>25% air yard share - fourth among tight ends. <a href="https://t.co/uTicL1aowr">https://t.co/uTicL1aowr</a>
The fact that his fantasy production only includes one touchdown, and has come on 17 targets, is a good indication that he's carved a nice little role for himself in Denver's offense. But if you were only focused on the overall rankings, you'd probably miss out on Dulcich, who currently sits 30th in overall points.
He's the kind of player you should be adding, even if you like your main tight end option, because he could always be flipped in a trade if he continues to produce.
But points per week can also lead you astray if you aren't careful. T.J. Hockenson ranks fourth amongst tight ends at 12.2 fantasy points per week, but that was bolstered by a 39.9-point performance in Week 4. Take that away, and Hockenson is averaging a more middle-of-the-pack 7.6 fantasy points per week in his other six weeks.
Amongst tight ends, that figure would rank 20th.
Granted, Hockenson has the ability to have those huge weeks. And he should be getting a slight value bump going from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, where he'll see improved quarterback play and a general upgrade across the offense.
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
T.J. Hockenson brings another mismatch for the Vikings' offense 👀 <br><br>"[Kirk Cousins doesn't] ever have to do anything special ... because we got a guy, somewhere, that has a favorable matchup." —<a href="https://twitter.com/Realrclark25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Realrclark25</a> <a href="https://t.co/MV5ueqiE2L">pic.twitter.com/MV5ueqiE2L</a>
Still, he's a player you might consider selling high on. Most weeks, Hockenson sits closer to the TE2 range than TE1, but you might be able to get a much better return for him than that. If you have another steady tight end on your roster, don't be afraid to field calls for Hockenson.