Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade.

That's where the fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to best value your players. As always, keep your own league format and scoring rules in mind, and remember that players not listed below have a value of one.

And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 14

2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 13

4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

5. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 12

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Value: 11

14. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

16. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

17. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 10

22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

25. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

28. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

30. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

31. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 9

32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

34. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

35. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

37. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 8

38. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

40. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

41. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

42. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 7

43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

47. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

Trade Value: 6

48. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

49. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

50. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

51. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

53. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

54. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

55. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 5

56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

57. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

58. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

59. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

60. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

61. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

62. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

63. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

64. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

65. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 4

66. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

67. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

68. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

69. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

70. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets

71. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

72. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

73. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 3

74. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

75. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

76. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

78. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

79. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

80. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

81. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens

82. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

83. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

84. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

85. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

86. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Value: 2

88. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

89. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

90. Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets

91. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

92. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

93. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

94. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

95. Mack Hollins, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

96. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

97. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

98. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears

99. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

100. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

Oh hello there, DeAndre Hopkins.

In his two weeks back from suspension, Hopkins has caught a remarkable 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. In PPR leagues, that means he's averaging a whopping 27.1 fantasy points per week played, which leads all wide receivers.

So yes, Hopkins has jumped immediately into the WR1 conversation, and that's where you should be valuing him. Given his past pedigree, his connection with Kyle Murray and the fact that Marquise Brown remains injured, there's little reason to believe he'll stop producing.

Could you perhaps sell high? Sure. It's hard to imagine he'll keep up this electrifying pace for the rest of the season. But you better be selling very, very high to part with Hopkins. He may not average 27.1 points the rest of the way, but there's little reason to believe he won't be one of the best fantasy wideouts going forward.

This, also, is a good reminder, in general, to focus more on points per week when evaluating trade value and potential waiver additions than rankings based on total points on the season.

Here's an example. Greg Dulcich doesn't appear on this list, at least not yet, because he's only appeared in three games in his career. But in those games, the Denver Broncos rookie tight end is averaging 12.1 PPR fantasy points per week, which is fifth amongst tight ends.

The fact that his fantasy production only includes one touchdown, and has come on 17 targets, is a good indication that he's carved a nice little role for himself in Denver's offense. But if you were only focused on the overall rankings, you'd probably miss out on Dulcich, who currently sits 30th in overall points.

He's the kind of player you should be adding, even if you like your main tight end option, because he could always be flipped in a trade if he continues to produce.

But points per week can also lead you astray if you aren't careful. T.J. Hockenson ranks fourth amongst tight ends at 12.2 fantasy points per week, but that was bolstered by a 39.9-point performance in Week 4. Take that away, and Hockenson is averaging a more middle-of-the-pack 7.6 fantasy points per week in his other six weeks.

Amongst tight ends, that figure would rank 20th.

Granted, Hockenson has the ability to have those huge weeks. And he should be getting a slight value bump going from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, where he'll see improved quarterback play and a general upgrade across the offense.

Still, he's a player you might consider selling high on. Most weeks, Hockenson sits closer to the TE2 range than TE1, but you might be able to get a much better return for him than that. If you have another steady tight end on your roster, don't be afraid to field calls for Hockenson.