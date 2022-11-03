X

    Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade.

    That's where the fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to best value your players. As always, keep your own league format and scoring rules in mind, and remember that players not listed below have a value of one.

    And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 13

    4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    5. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 12

    9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    Trade Value: 11

    14. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    16. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    17. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    Trade Value: 10

    22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    25. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    26. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

    27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    28. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    30. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    31. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    Trade Value: 9

    32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    34. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    35. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    37. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 8

    38. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    40. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

    41. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    42. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 7

    43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    47. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

    Trade Value: 6

    48. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

    49. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    50. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    51. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    52. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

    53. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

    54. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    55. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 5

    56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    57. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    58. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    59. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    60. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    61. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    62. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    63. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    64. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    65. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    Trade Value: 4

    66. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    67. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    68. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    69. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    70. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets

    71. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    72. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    73. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    Trade Value: 3

    74. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    75. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    76. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

    78. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    79. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    80. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    81. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    82. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    83. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    84. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    85. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

    86. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

    87. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    Trade Value: 2

    88. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    89. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

    90. Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets

    91. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    92. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    93. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

    94. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

    95. Mack Hollins, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    96. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    97. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    98. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears

    99. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    100. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    Oh hello there, DeAndre Hopkins.

    In his two weeks back from suspension, Hopkins has caught a remarkable 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. In PPR leagues, that means he's averaging a whopping 27.1 fantasy points per week played, which leads all wide receivers.

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    DeAndre Hopkins in 2021: 0 100-yard performances over 10 games.<br>DeAndre Hopkins in 2022: 2 100-yard performances over 2 games.

    So yes, Hopkins has jumped immediately into the WR1 conversation, and that's where you should be valuing him. Given his past pedigree, his connection with Kyle Murray and the fact that Marquise Brown remains injured, there's little reason to believe he'll stop producing.

    Could you perhaps sell high? Sure. It's hard to imagine he'll keep up this electrifying pace for the rest of the season. But you better be selling very, very high to part with Hopkins. He may not average 27.1 points the rest of the way, but there's little reason to believe he won't be one of the best fantasy wideouts going forward.

    This, also, is a good reminder, in general, to focus more on points per week when evaluating trade value and potential waiver additions than rankings based on total points on the season.

    Here's an example. Greg Dulcich doesn't appear on this list, at least not yet, because he's only appeared in three games in his career. But in those games, the Denver Broncos rookie tight end is averaging 12.1 PPR fantasy points per week, which is fifth amongst tight ends.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    It’s beautiful. 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/Greg_Dulcich?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Greg_Dulcich</a> | 📺: ESPN+<br> <a href="https://t.co/riXrI2mZ9A">pic.twitter.com/riXrI2mZ9A</a>

    Chris Meaney @chrismeaney

    Greg Dulcich everybody! <br><br>Small sample, but he's averaging 60 receiving yards per game which is what Kyle Pitts averaged as a rookie.<br><br>19.7% target share over the last three weeks - ninth among tight ends. <br><br>25% air yard share - fourth among tight ends. <a href="https://t.co/uTicL1aowr">https://t.co/uTicL1aowr</a>

    The fact that his fantasy production only includes one touchdown, and has come on 17 targets, is a good indication that he's carved a nice little role for himself in Denver's offense. But if you were only focused on the overall rankings, you'd probably miss out on Dulcich, who currently sits 30th in overall points.

    He's the kind of player you should be adding, even if you like your main tight end option, because he could always be flipped in a trade if he continues to produce.

    But points per week can also lead you astray if you aren't careful. T.J. Hockenson ranks fourth amongst tight ends at 12.2 fantasy points per week, but that was bolstered by a 39.9-point performance in Week 4. Take that away, and Hockenson is averaging a more middle-of-the-pack 7.6 fantasy points per week in his other six weeks.

    Amongst tight ends, that figure would rank 20th.

    Granted, Hockenson has the ability to have those huge weeks. And he should be getting a slight value bump going from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, where he'll see improved quarterback play and a general upgrade across the offense.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    T.J. Hockenson brings another mismatch for the Vikings' offense 👀 <br><br>"[Kirk Cousins doesn't] ever have to do anything special ... because we got a guy, somewhere, that has a favorable matchup." —<a href="https://twitter.com/Realrclark25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Realrclark25</a> <a href="https://t.co/MV5ueqiE2L">pic.twitter.com/MV5ueqiE2L</a>

    Still, he's a player you might consider selling high on. Most weeks, Hockenson sits closer to the TE2 range than TE1, but you might be able to get a much better return for him than that. If you have another steady tight end on your roster, don't be afraid to field calls for Hockenson.

