    T.J. Hockenson's Updated Fantasy Stock After Trade to Vikings from Lions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
    Leon Halip/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, a surprising in-division trade.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Trade terms, source tells ESPN:<br><br>🏈Vikings get TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.<br><br>🏈Lions get 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

    So for fantasy players, the obvious question is whether Hockenson's fantasy value will see a boost in Minnesota?

    For starters, there won't be any questions about Hockenson's fit next to Irv Smith Jr., as he is set to be sidelined for potentially the remainder of the regular season.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Vikings’ TE Irv Smith is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks with his high ankle sprain, per source.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> are placing TE Irv Smith on Injured Reserve, as his ankle injury knocks him out indefinitely. TJ Hockenson steps right in. <a href="https://t.co/YX4vKTJCsV">https://t.co/YX4vKTJCsV</a>

    But looking at Smith's fit in Minnesota's offense could offer more insight into the type of role Hockenson will play.

    Smith is currently third on the Vikings in targets, at 33, well behind Justin Jefferson (71) and Adam Thielen (50) and narrowly edging out K.J. Osborn (31). Smith turned those looks into 22 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns for a solid if unspectacular 7.3 points per game in PPR formats.

    Hockenson is the better player, turning 43 targets into 26 catches for 395 yards and three scores for an average of 12.2 points per week. The Lions, however, often find themselves chasing big deficits and are throwing the ball around late in games. There are plenty of garbage-time points up for grabs, in other words.

    The Vikings, on the other hand, are 6-1. Hockenson finds himself on a better overall offense, with an upgrade at quarterback, and the hope will be that his red-zone targets increase. Those garbage-time points may go away, however.

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Found out about the Hockenson trade while live on air. If you are in a deep league and need a TE James Mitchell is most likely to be the TE you want. Via the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> podcast <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSEdgeFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSEdgeFB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://t.co/qUV9TIFPea">pic.twitter.com/qUV9TIFPea</a>

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    and TJ Hockenson is currently 5th among all TEs in YAC per reception (8.8)<br><br>granted that's been aided by a few long catches over the last two weeks<br><br>but the fit does make sense for Minnesota's passing offense! <a href="https://t.co/JIGcvxiGyH">pic.twitter.com/JIGcvxiGyH</a>

    Fantasy Football Today @FFToday

    🚨BREAKING NEWS: TJ Hockenson has been TRADED to the Minnesota Vikings <a href="https://t.co/OeJEd0ydVW">pic.twitter.com/OeJEd0ydVW</a>

    Still, Hockenson is a talented player on a dangerous offense. It's fair to question whether he'll see a serious uptick in his production, but he's a no-brainer TE1 regardless. Start him without concern. Just don't be shocked if his Minnesota numbers look fairly similar to his Detroit numbers.

