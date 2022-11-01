Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Saturday the Rams tabled a "substantial offer" for Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have gotten off to a disappointing 3-4 start, and pressuring the quarterback is one area in which they're falling short. Los Angeles is 16th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, with Von Miller's departure leaving a clear void in the front seven.

The Titans have been even worse, sitting 20th in adjusted sack rate, yet it's fair to wonder whether trading for Chubb is worth it given the cost.

Tennessee is first in the AFC South at 5-2. It has an elite interior defender in Jeffery Simmons, and Denico Autry has accounted for five sacks off the edge. Sure, Chubb would help, but a first-rounder would be a steep price when there are other areas of the field where that pick could better used.

For any team that might acquire Chubb, there's also the general risk that comes with extending a player who suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and was limited to seven games in 2021 because of ankle injury.

The 26-year-old is performing well (26 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four tackles for loss) in 2022, but there still should be some hesitation about paying him like an upper-tier pass-rusher. Shaquil Barrett, Chandler Jones and Arik Armstead are tied as the 10th-highest-paid edge-defenders at a pricey $17 million a year.

The Rams' operating philosophy is clear when it comes to draft picks, but adding Chubb means making an already top-heavy roster even more reliant on veterans. The Titans, meanwhile, would benefit more from targeting a wide receiver or offensive lineman if they're going to get aggressive at the deadline.