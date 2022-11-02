NHL Style Rankings: Rangers D-Man Steals the Show From Patrik Laine

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

If I had to describe the NHL fashion scene through the first month of the 2022-23 season in one cliche phrase, "good not great" comes to mind.

We've got Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine cornering the market on the bangers. Meanwhile, inaugural style rankings King David Pastrnak is nowhere to be found off the ice (on the ice is a completely different story).

So far, I'm left wanting a lot more innovation. But at the same time, it feels like the style of the whole league is trending up on average.

I guess I'll take it.

As a quick reminder, you can find the original NHL style rankings right here on Bleacher Report every other Wednesday. Now let's get into Round 2.

10. Adam Lowry

Previously: Unranked

I have a well-documented love/hate relationship with hats—I love them when they actually complement an outfit, I hate them when they look like a prop. Jets forward Adam Lowry has a well-documented collection of hats. This has led to a hit-or-miss history with Lowry and the style rankings, but his 2022-23 debut is a hit.

Everything about this fit, including the hat, is seamless right down to the greyscale. And, honestly, if you're going to do a hat, your best bet is the hat/pinstripe combo.



As a bonus, Lowry paid homage to the Jets' Heritage Blues with a dash of red. Social media managers, please take note: We need more shoe pictures!

9. Erik Karlsson

Previously: Unranked

Somehow, this is not only Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson's season debut, but his first-ever appearance in the style rankings since their inception last season. But the notoriously stylish Swede has finally made it with this tweed number. This shade of blue looks great on him, and in all, it's a cohesive and trendy finish.

He also rolled up to the rink in that second look Tuesday and scored his first career hat trick. Look good, play good, things of that nature. What a start to the season for Karlsson!

8. Tage Thompson

Previously: Unranked

The more I learn about Sabres forward Tage Thompson, the more I like the guy. The Sabres got to pick individual goal songs this year, and he went with a classic: "Fishin' In The Dark" by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Then he scored a hat trick at home and let the people listen to it three times.

He's got six goals and 12 points in nine games, and I don't know if it's correlation or causation, but his looks have been reflecting his play recently. He gets extra points for the tailoring considering he's 6'6".

7. Mathieu Joseph

Previously: Unranked









Your favorite style icon's favorite style icon, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, makes his season debut at No. 7.

Where do we even begin with this one? Joseph is simply crushing the double breast. And when you're going double-breast, you can get a little dramatic with the hat. Well done.

6. Patric Hörnqvist

Previously: Unranked

Loving the pattern range here with Panthers forward Patric Hörnqvist's first looks of the season--he's giving the people a little bit of everything. I also absolutely love the color scheme of the second look, between the shades of green and the brown shoes. Earthy tones for the win.

5. Nikita Zadorov

Previously: Unranked

No, Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov didn't make the style rankings just because he called me out.

To be completely honest with you, he's been on my radar for a while—he's made the rankings a few times in the past! But as they say, it's a "what have you done for me lately?" league, and his tailoring was holding him back earlier this season.

I know tailoring is hard for the big boys, and Zadorov's 6'5" stature isn't doing him any favors in that aspect, but he's figured it out with his most recent looks, and it's fantastic. I'm sorry I ever doubted you!

4. William Nylander

Previously: Unranked



Sometimes, I get legitimately sad thinking about all the outfits we've missed out on just because there aren't photos. That's not all on social teams—one time Mikhail Sergachev told me Andrei Vasilevskiy arrives at the rink too early for the paparazzi.

And contrary to our style rankings wants and needs, the priority here is playing hockey. I'll bet that's why we haven't seen Pastrnak's look in a while—the man is on a heater, and we have to let him cook.

Anyways, shout out to Twitter user @9kempe for showing us Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's look here, because otherwise, I would've totally missed it. Nylander's known around the league for his style, and I'm so glad we're getting a taste of it now.

The hair, the shoes, the mint. You gotta love it.

3. Patrik Laine

Previously: No. 1

I will always love Laine for taking his risks, especially when it feels like no one else is. I'm loving the outer-space theme he's been showcasing through the first month of the season, and here we have his latest installment of astronaut chic.

We all hold him to a high standard around here, so we need to remember there's absolutely no shame in not being No. 1 every single week. This look (and one of my favorite recurring suits of his in the second photo) keeps Laine in the top three.

2. Linus Ullmark

Previously: No. 6







Is there a new Bruins-style icon in town? No shade, no tea to Pastrnak, who just hasn't been in many photos for whatever reason. But goalie Linus Ullmark's looks have been as impressive as they've been consistent lately--and you get extra points for consistency.

If you're gonna do the three-piece suit thing, you might as well do it big. This has been Ullmark's M.O. through the first month of the season, and I am here for it.

1. K'Andre Miller

Previously: Unranked

The outrage was palpable when Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller didn't make the first round of style rankings this season, and I loved the passion from Blueshirt nation. Frankly, Miller deserves the hype.

I didn't hate the two suits I saw from him ahead of the first rankings, but I didn't love them, either. Part of that is because I hold him to such a high standard. I felt validated when I saw him in this masterpiece on Oct. 20, and although I gave everyone else a fair look, I sort of knew he'd be debuting at No. 1.

At only 22-years-old, Miller's making a name for himself on and off the ice with his potential as part of this young Rangers core and his style that oozes New York City class. His looks are rarely the loudest in the room, but they don't have to be.

Take this look for example. I've seen a few iterations of this pink and red color scheme recently in the NHL, and they've looked nice, but the texture of the red suit and tie and the juxtaposition of the pink shirt take Miller to another level, here. Add the peace sign pose, the glasses and the matching phone case, and he doesn't need some wild pattern or hat.

He's just got it, and everyone knows it.

Dare I say Miller's subtle-yet-strong swagger is reminiscent of King Henrik Lundqvist himself?