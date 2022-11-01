Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38.

His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

No further information about his death was immediately released.

Bengals president Mike Brown expressed condolences in a statement Tuesday:

Zimmer played college football at Trinity University from 2002 through 2005 before he began his coaching career as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2006, winning a Super Bowl title with the franchise at the end of the 2009 season.

The Utah native also spent time with the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs before joining his father's staff as the Vikings' linebackers coach in 2014. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson in 2020.

Minnesota revamped its entire coaching staff last offseason after firing Mike Zimmer following an 8-9 season, which marked a second straight year out of the playoffs.

Adam Zimmer rejoined the Bengals' coaching group in July, taking on an offensive role for the first time in his career.

Cincinnati's next game is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers.