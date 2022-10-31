Tom Brady: Patriots' Bill Belichick Will 'Go Down as the Greatest Coach of All Time'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady doesn't play for Bill Belichick any longer, but he still had quite the praise for his former head coach.

"He's going to go down as the greatest coach of all time," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) when discussing the New England Patriots head coach surpassing George Halas for second on the NFL's all-time list for head coaching wins.

Counting the playoffs, Belichick has now won 325 games. He surpassed the Chicago Bears founder with Sunday's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets and sits behind only Don Shula's mark of 347.

While Brady is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Belichick is still leading the Patriots, they will forever be linked to each other as two of the most important figures in NFL history.

After all, they won six Super Bowls together during the quarterback's 20 years in New England. Brady then signed with Tampa Bay and won a seventh, which is more than any individual franchise in the league.

It is arguably the most successful partnership in all of American sports, which is all the more incredible considering the Michigan product was a sixth-round draft pick. Belichick helped him go from something of an afterthought on draft day to the greatest of all time, and the pair has six Lombardi Trophies as a result.

Yet there was reportedly some tension between the two legends even before Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that was the case "especially after the 2017 season when Brady began to express himself a little bit doing previously unthinkable acts such as not attending voluntary OTAs."

The two sides eventually went their separate ways, leaving a list of accomplishments in New England that may never be surpassed in the sport's history.

While Brady and Belichick may not be the best of friends, the veteran's comments suggest there is no shortage of respect for the head coach.