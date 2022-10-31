Matt Ryan, Colts Haven't Discussed Possible Trade Ahead of Deadline, per Frank Reich

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that he hasn't spoken to Matt Ryan about the possibility of a trade before Tuesday's deadline.

Last week, Reich announced that the team planned to roll out Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

