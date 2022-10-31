X

    Matt Ryan, Colts Haven't Discussed Possible Trade Ahead of Deadline, per Frank Reich

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Sam Ehlinger #4 and Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts look on before a game against the Washington Commanders Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that he hasn't spoken to Matt Ryan about the possibility of a trade before Tuesday's deadline.

    Last week, Reich announced that the team planned to roll out Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.