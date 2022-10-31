Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and AnalysisOctober 31, 2022
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future.
Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster deal. Last week, the Chicago Bears sent three-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants parted ways with wide receiver Kadarius Toney, their top draft pick from 2021.
Teams hovering around .500 will likely make calls for players who can shore up weak areas on their roster for a midseason run. Even the upper-echelon clubs should stay active, as the Los Angeles Rams demonstrated last year. At 7-1, they acquired edge-rusher Von Miller, who went on to record five sacks in eight regular-season games with the Rams and four more in the 2021 postseason en route to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.
We’ll grade teams that made trades between Monday and the deadline with an assessment of how well rebuilding clubs set up their rosters for the future and how much playoff hopefuls improved with their new acquisitions.
But first, let’s review the transactions from the past few weeks with some honorable mentions.
Pre-Deadline Trade Deals
· Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024.
· Chicago Bears traded edge-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
· New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for third- (compensatory) and sixth-round picks in 2023.
Ravens Acquire LB Roquan Smith from the Bears
Last week, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith shed tears during a press conference when he found out edge-rusher Robert Quinn was heading to the Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, the Bears sent him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in 2023 along with 10th-year linebacker A.J. Klein, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.
This past summer, Smith requested a trade as he sought a new deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chicago might have lost him this upcoming offseason unless it used the franchise tag on him.
Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bears now have nine 2023 draft picks (three within the first two rounds) and over $100 million in cap space this offseason. In the near future, they can significantly upgrade their roster around quarterback Justin Fields, specifically the offensive line and wide receiver corps.
Through the first seven weeks of the 2022 season, Fields has taken the most sacks leaguewide (31), and only one of his pass-catchers (Darnell Mooney) has more than 14 receptions.
As for the Ravens, they’ve acquired one of the league’s best off-ball linebackers in Smith, who can play on all three downs, pressure the quarterback, drop back in coverage and help out the run defense. Going into Week 9, he’s recorded a league-high tackles (83) along with 2.5 sacks, five pressures, three pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a 55.3 percent completion rate in coverage.
Smith should immediately improve the Ravens defense, which ranks 24th in yards allowed. Once his deal expires in March, he’ll likely command a big-money contract because of his strong four-and-a-half year run in Chicago.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore will only pay him $575,000 for the remainder of the season.
Ravens Grade: A
Bears Grade: A