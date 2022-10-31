Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

0 of 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future.

Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster deal. Last week, the Chicago Bears sent three-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants parted ways with wide receiver Kadarius Toney, their top draft pick from 2021.

Teams hovering around .500 will likely make calls for players who can shore up weak areas on their roster for a midseason run. Even the upper-echelon clubs should stay active, as the Los Angeles Rams demonstrated last year. At 7-1, they acquired edge-rusher Von Miller, who went on to record five sacks in eight regular-season games with the Rams and four more in the 2021 postseason en route to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

We’ll grade teams that made trades between Monday and the deadline with an assessment of how well rebuilding clubs set up their rosters for the future and how much playoff hopefuls improved with their new acquisitions.

But first, let’s review the transactions from the past few weeks with some honorable mentions.