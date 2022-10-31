X

    Bills' Josh Allen Tops Eagles' Jalen Hurts for MVP in Peter King's Midseason Awards

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
    Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

    ProFootballTalk's Peter King handed out his midseason awards Monday, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took home MVP ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

    King wrote:

    "Allen, best player on the best team having his best season, beat the former MVP and Super Bowl winner (Mahomes) on his turf in week six ('Josh Allen feels impossible to play against,' the former Kansas City tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, tweeted Sunday night. Schwartz is right.)"

    It's hard to argue with the selection. Allen, 26, has led the Bills to a 6-1 record, throwing for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games and completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

    Hurts may give him a run for his money. He's led the Eagles to a 7-0 record, throwing for 1,799 yards, 10 scores and just two picks while rushing for 303 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and the play of Hurts has been a big reason.

    Allen has looked like an MVP, though, and the Bills don't appear likely to slow down anytime soon. But a lot of football is left to be played.

