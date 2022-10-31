NFL Exec: Packers 'Can't Please' Aaron Rodgers at WR; 'Nobody Is Good Enough' for QB

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is apparently the worst person to shop for at Christmas.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke to an NFL talent evaluator who acknowledged the need for Green Bay to get help at wide receiver but argued it may not help the situation:

"There is so much there (in Green Bay) that we don’t know when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers. It is almost like, ‘Why would we spend premium draft capital on someone the quarterback probably will not like?’ That is what it comes across as to me. Rodgers plays a part in it, too, like nobody is good enough. They can’t please him."

A case in point was how the 10-time Pro Bowler spoke about Amari Rodgers, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft who caught four passes for 45 yards as a rookie, a month ago:

For years, people have cited Rodgers' lone Super Bowl appearance as evidence of how badly Green Bay has failed to capitalize on having a Hall of Fame quarterback for 15 seasons as a starter.

No front office is above criticism, and there's some truth to the notion former head coach Mike McCarthy was holding the franchise back at times.

When it comes to Rodgers' supporting cast, though, the Packers do occasionally get a bad rap. Greg Jennings, James Jones, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams were all drafted by the team, and everyone played a meaningful role in the aerial attack.

Green Bay's draft record has been far more mixed of late. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a fifth-rounder in 2018, might be the biggest success story, and he's no longer part of the team.

However, the talent evaluator laid out why selecting a wideout is easier said than done when you sense your quarterback has exacting standards.

As much as it's general manager Brian Gutekunst's job to identify the right talent, Rodgers has a role in helping to set his teammates up for success. And he isn't exactly doing that this year.