NFL's Next Head Coaching Cycle Should Be Defined by Resurgent 2022 Defenses

The NFL's current trajectory has the league about to experience a course correct, with a greater emphasis placed on the defensive side of the ball.

For the last five offseasons, almost every franchise in need of a new head coach searched for their version of Sean McVay. They wanted a young, brilliant offensive mind to take the team into the future. There's only one McVay, though.

Even so, 37 different head coaching vacancies have opened since the start of the 2018 offseason. Coaches with offensive backgrounds filled 24 (or 65 percent) of those available jobs.

The owners know it's an offensive-driven league because they've pushed it in that direction under their stewardship. Almost every innovation is built toward scoring more points.

Yet defenses are finally starting to catch up and prevent offenses from continuously running wild. More zone coverage overall, dropping more defenders into space and more confusion at the line of scrimmage have made it difficult for quarterbacks and their offenses to be as effective in 2022.

Going into this past weekend's slate, the rate at which teams scored showed a significant decline.

"NFL teams are averaging 20.76 points per game this season, the lowest output since the 2017 season and second-lowest over the past decade," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones noted before Week 7.

"It comes two years after the NFL saw its most points ever in a season. The 2020 NFL season brought a record-high 12,692 points, blasting the previous record of 11,985 points set in the 2013 season."

According to the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, the biggest change can be found near the end zone.

"Teams are in the red zone. They're not punching it in," Vincent told reporters. "They're kicking field goals."

Defenses have made the necessary adjustments to slow their counterparts. The game remains driven by offense, but smart coordinators have found ways to minimize the damage.

Owners with some foresight will realize that the pool of talented, young offensive coordinators has been picked over multiple times. Instead, they'll look to some of the brightest minds on the other side of the ball to find the best available candidates.

Six names should be considered top-tier options heading into the 2023 hiring cycle. It's not a coincidence that these six coaches run units ranked among the league's top seven defenses so far this season.