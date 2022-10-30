Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in WinOctober 30, 2022
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry.
Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook
QBs I’d play over Malik Willis in fantasy this week: <br><br>Literally anybody else please for the love of god anyone else this is an infinite amount of pain that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy when will it end? Please help me Malik PLEASE do something positive, PLEASE
Willis attempted just one pass in the second half, which summed up both his struggles and how much Henry dominated the proceedings. The two-time Pro Bowler was a one-man offense, going for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
The Texans would probably prefer if Henry played in an entirely different division because he has carved Houston's defense open over the last few years.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Most games in NFL history with 200 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns:<br><br>6 -- Derrick Henry<br>4 -- Derrick Henry only against the Texans<br>3 -- Jim Brown<br>3 -- Barry Sanders<br>3 -- LaDainian Tomlinson <a href="https://t.co/9caJpdxkTZ">pic.twitter.com/9caJpdxkTZ</a>
The bad news for the Texans is they still have to play the Titans again in Week 16. But at least they've successfully managed expectations to the point where allowing only 150 yards to Henry would be qualified as a success.