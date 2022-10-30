Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry.

Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.

Willis attempted just one pass in the second half, which summed up both his struggles and how much Henry dominated the proceedings. The two-time Pro Bowler was a one-man offense, going for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

The Texans would probably prefer if Henry played in an entirely different division because he has carved Houston's defense open over the last few years.

The bad news for the Texans is they still have to play the Titans again in Week 16. But at least they've successfully managed expectations to the point where allowing only 150 yards to Henry would be qualified as a success.