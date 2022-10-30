X

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry.

Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.

Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

QBs I’d play over Malik Willis in fantasy this week: <br><br>Literally anybody else please for the love of god anyone else this is an infinite amount of pain that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy when will it end? Please help me Malik PLEASE do something positive, PLEASE

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

Davis Mills is playing like a rookie third-round pick making his first start. He's 5 of 11 for 17 yards and a 14.6 rating. Malik Willis is 43.5. <a href="https://twitter.com/gallerysports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gallerysports</a>

Willis attempted just one pass in the second half, which summed up both his struggles and how much Henry dominated the proceedings. The two-time Pro Bowler was a one-man offense, going for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Mina Kimes @minakimes

Handing the ball off to Derrick Henry on 2nd and long <a href="https://t.co/m9NERUvHcs">pic.twitter.com/m9NERUvHcs</a>

Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

Derrick Henry is the 🐐 of the titans franchise.

Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

Derrick Henry is the best running back in the game and it’s not even close. The Titans have no O-Line, no WR’s and no QB today and he’s got over 100 yards well before halftime. It’s not like the Texans didn’t spend all week talking about not letting that happen.

The Texans would probably prefer if Henry played in an entirely different division because he has carved Houston's defense open over the last few years.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

Derrick Henry's last 4 games vs Texans<br><br>219 Rush Yards, 2 TD<br>250 Rush Yards, 2 TD<br>212 Rush Yards, 2 TD<br>211 Rush Yards, 3 TD<br><br>hold on... WHAT?!??!?!?!?!?!?! <a href="https://t.co/yzy18sZraX">pic.twitter.com/yzy18sZraX</a>

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

Most games in NFL history with 200 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns:<br><br>6 -- Derrick Henry<br>4 -- Derrick Henry only against the Texans<br>3 -- Jim Brown<br>3 -- Barry Sanders<br>3 -- LaDainian Tomlinson <a href="https://t.co/9caJpdxkTZ">pic.twitter.com/9caJpdxkTZ</a>

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

Derrick Henry against the Texans defense: <a href="https://t.co/km5OSoyUlw">pic.twitter.com/km5OSoyUlw</a>

Tristan H. Cockcroft @SultanofStat

This is Derrick Henry's fourth consecutive game against the Texans with at least 35 PPR fantasy points.

Fantasy Focus Live @fantasyfocus

The Texans when they think about Derrick Henry: <a href="https://t.co/PkIXspJGWA">pic.twitter.com/PkIXspJGWA</a>

The bad news for the Texans is they still have to play the Titans again in Week 16. But at least they've successfully managed expectations to the point where allowing only 150 yards to Henry would be qualified as a success.

