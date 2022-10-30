Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans for Shutout Loss to Saints

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Expectations were high coming into the season for the Las Vegas Raiders after they acquired Davante Adams, but things have not gone according to plan.

And head coach Josh McDaniels is sorry for the 2-5 start.

"I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance," McDaniels told reporters following Sunday's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It was a performance worthy of an apology.

Las Vegas didn't score a single point, as Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Josh Jacobs managed just 43 yards on the ground, as the Raiders had to shift away from the ground game as they fell behind into comeback mode.

New Orleans didn't have to do much on offense given its defensive performance, but Andy Dalton still impressed, going 22-of-30 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Alvin Kamara was the star as he scored all three of the home team's touchdowns, with one coming on the ground and the other two through the air.

New Orleans is just 3-5 on the season but in a much better position than the 2-5 Raiders thanks to their respective divisions. The Saints are just one game behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South, while Las Vegas is in last place in a much more daunting AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in first place at 5-2, while the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers and 3-5 Denver Broncos are also ahead of McDaniels' team.

McDaniels helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator but has yet to find success as a head coach. He went 11-17 in two seasons with the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 and is off to a lackluster start in his first year with the Raiders.

Perhaps he can get things turned around, but it's not the best sign that he is already apologizing just seven games into the campaign.